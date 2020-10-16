Casino Camping: There are two types of casino “camping,” and more reader favorites

Last week many of you commented on the rising costs of casino camping in casino RV parks. Ho-Chunk Casino in Baraboo, WI, is a popular park among many commenters, including Jeff E., who this week followed up with, “We’ve stayed at Ho-Chunk Casino and they took a ho-chunk of our money!” Ha!

This week, Jim O’Briant from OvernightRVParking.com offers some useful information highlighting the difference between camping at a casino’s RV park and parking at a casino. Jim says, “There are two different kinds of ‘casino camping.’ One is actually camping, in a casino-owned RV Park, with hookups and other amenities. The other is not ‘camping,’ but rather ‘overnight RV parking’ in a casino parking lot, without hookups, similar to the way RVers often park (NOT camp) overnight at retail stores, restaurants, truck stops, rest areas, and the like. Some casinos offer one, some offer both, some offer neither, and some offer a sort of “hybrid” – free parking with an electrical hookup.”

Jim goes on to say, “Many casinos require that you join their ‘players club’ in order to stay there. This is usually free, and often comes with some perks, such as meal discounts, free slot play, etc. Some require that you must earn ‘points’ on your card which you can redeem for free parking; otherwise you cannot stay there.”

Jim also provided some helpful tips when staying in a casino parking lot:

“1. Get permission from the casino.

2. Park where they tell you to park, without obstructing traffic lanes.

3. Use slideouts only if they extend over an area with no pedestrian or vehicular traffic.

4. Use levelers only with protective “jack pads” to protect the parking lot surface.

5. (Usually) No awnings, no lawn furniture or BBQ grills or anything else set outside your RV.

6. Dispose of all trash properly and never leave any behind.

7. NEVER empty gray or black water tanks anywhere other than an RV dump station.

“Most casinos have a ‘maximum length of stay,’ whether you’re in a casino RV Park or ‘blacktop boondocking’ in the parking lot. A few say that you may stay as long as you like as long as you’re gaming – they know that the odds are in their favor.”

Now, let’s hear some readers’ favorites…

Several readers have mentioned WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. WinStar has an RV park and also allows overnight stopping in their parking lot. The best of both worlds!

Bill S. wrote: “If the RV campground is owned by the casino like WinStar Casino in Oklahoma (on I-35 just across the Texas border after Denton) they will give you a free night if you register for free for their player’s club. WinStar is a full hookups with hotel quality showers, laundry and pool. Pay nights are about $40 during the week. If you happen to be a gambler, you can get your entire week comp. If you just want a free no-hookup overnight stay, just find a spot in their huge parking lot.”

Rosy D. also mentioned WinStar: “WinStar Casino in OK has a great RV campground. They offer full hookups, shuttle service from your site, and a nice pool. Large, nice casino also offers good concerts. Between Oklahoma City and Denton, TX, on I-35 and close to Arbuckle Mountains.“

Editors note: WinStar World Casino and Resort is Oklahoma’s largest casino resort with eight city-themed gaming plazas. The RV park has 152 full-hookup sites and a shuttle. They have an overnight parking lot too. Free senior discounts available at the buffet.

Reader PJN enjoys these spots: “Dakotah Meadows RV Park, SW of Minneapolis, MN, is a very convenient location to the Mall of America, Valleyfair amusement park and the Minneapolis area. Treasure Island Resort & Casino is SE of Saint Paul, MN, in Red Wing, MN, on the Mississippi River, great for boaters but 40 miles from the Mall of America.”

Editors note: Dakotah Meadows RV Park is at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, just southwest of the Twin Cities, and is one of the few campgrounds in Minnesota that is open all year. Our first night camping after selling the house and going full-time was at Dakotah Meadows. It was 10 degrees below zero! Very glad they had a free car starting service at the casino. Neither car nor motorhome would start. It was so cold, the inside of the windshield had a 1/4-inch-thick coat of ice. Headed south immediately!

Stopping at a casino, or are you a casino camping newbie?

American Casino Guide provides not only information on casinos, it has a gambling primer on slots, video poker, blackjack, craps and other popular casino games and RV, hotel, restaurant information.

Casino Camping Guide to RV-Friendly Casinos is also a great guide and provides a lot of information particularly for RVers.

Join our Facebook Group Casino Camping for more casino information. Post your favorite spots too.

Read last week’s Casino Camping here.

Tell us about casinos you like that other RVers might like. If you have any tips or secrets about casino “camping,” tell us those too, please!

##RVT970