Casino RV camping, October 10, 2020

Before we get started, we had a couple of comments and corrections to last week’s installation of this series:

Karin K. let us know that: Mohegan Sun Casino is not allowing RVs to camp overnight at this time.

Baden W. had a correction for us. He wrote: “Great story. Thank you. But I must add a correction: Mill Casino in Bend, Oregon: It is $25 a night to dry camp – Not $15. The cost in the park is $50 a night. It is a gravel-covered parking lot right next to the main highway. Semi-trucks in and out all night or starting their rigs at 4 and 5 am. I would recommend staying inside the RV park due to security concerns.”

The cost of casino camping…

There have been a number of you writing in saying that the cost of staying at Casino RV parks has gone up, or is rather pricey to begin with. Here are a few of those thoughts:

Don H. wrote: “You will no doubt get LOTS of replies on 7 Feathers Casino RV Resort in Canyonville, OR. It’s one of the best RV Resorts we’ve ever stayed in AND has the casino a short shuttle ride away. But note: They’ve figured out what they’ve got there. Overnight stays which were once about $25 just a few years ago are now nearer $60. So it’s not the bargain it used to be. Still – it’s a perfect location to “stage” for the run over the Siskiyou Mountains into CA on the way South for the Winter from the PACNW. Highly recommended!”

Jerome F. says: “Stayed recently at Ho-Chunk Casino in Baraboo, WI. They said the rate was $39. When I checked my charge it was $96 for 2 nights. They said there was tax added on. I said, “23%?”. They just said it’s a tourist area and taxes are high! Never again.”

Lorie S. commented: “On our way from Denver to Phoenix this past March we stopped in Albuquerque at Route 66 Casino & RV Resort. It’s right off of I-40, 20 minutes west of Albuquerque. The sites are level concrete. We didn’t take advantage of any of the amenities, but they looked nice. The park itself was immaculate! The staff were friendly. Liked it so much we stayed there on our way back after a month in Phoenix. We were thankful they were still open.” Editors note: We love Route 66 Casino RV Park. We stop every year on our way north or south. It is not cheap though. It is really a resort RV park – $54 a night for luxury pull-thru and $45 a night for deluxe pull-thru with a discount card. Can sign up for the Rally Club when registering to reduce the price slightly.

Speaking of the Route 66 Casino, reader Mark S. likes it too! He wrote: “We stayed at the Route 66 RV Resort associated with the Route 66 Casino. It was nice and quiet with a beautiful pool area and a shuttle to the casino.”

Reader Kevin L. finds casino RV parks reasonably priced. He says: “We like staying at a few casinos last few years. Most of them give full hookups at a very reasonable price. Plus, some will give free money to play in their casino. Also, you get a few amenities too that hotels will offer like swimming pools and exercise rooms.”

How are you finding the prices of casino RV parks compared to other RV parks?

A question for you

Then there was this question from Susan B.: “I have a question I have never seen answered: Can you unhook and stay a couple of nights at a casino? Of course, we do have proper hitch locks etc. Thank you.” Editors note: We have unhooked a couple times when at a casino, but we always ask if we can extend our time for a day or two before we do. If you have any advice for Susan, please leave a comment.

Stopping at a casino, or are you a casino camping newbie?

