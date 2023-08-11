Chinese RV industry cranking up production

BEIJING, Aug. 10 — Rongcheng, a county-level city in east China’s Shandong Province, is cranking up production of RVs. Last year, the city churned out a total of 17,000 RVs. That’s about 3 percent of the number of recreational vehicles that were built in the United States in 2022.

As China’s largest production base and export base for RVs, Rongcheng produced 30 percent of all RVs in China and its RV exports accounted for about 70 percent of the country’s total RV exports. The company says that Australia and New Zealand are its main export destinations and that Rongcheng’s RVs account for 50 percent of Australia’s RV market share.

At present, Rongcheng is home to more than ten vehicle production companies.

In a RVtravel.com reader survey last May, 57 percent of the more than 4,400 readers who responded said they would buy an RV made in China if the quality was equal to one made in the USA but priced significantly less. See the survey here.