Friday, August 11, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Chinese RV industry cranking up production

By RV Travel
0
RV made in China

BEIJING, Aug. 10 — Rongcheng, a county-level city in east China’s Shandong Province, is cranking up production of RVs. Last year, the city churned out a total of 17,000 RVs. That’s about 3 percent of the number of recreational vehicles that were built in the United States in 2022.

As China’s largest production base and export base for RVs, Rongcheng produced 30 percent of all RVs in China and its RV exports accounted for about 70 percent of the country’s total RV exports. The company says that Australia and New Zealand are its main export destinations and that Rongcheng’s RVs account for 50 percent of Australia’s RV market share.

At present, Rongcheng is home to more than ten vehicle production companies.

In a RVtravel.com reader survey last May, 57 percent of the more than 4,400 readers who responded said they would buy an RV made in China if the quality was equal to one made in the USA but priced significantly less. See the survey here.

Previous article
Raising prices will lower demand. ‘I would happily pay $800 a night to camp to keep the ‘casual interest’ campers out!’

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE