Are there really homeless RVers?

The topic of homelessness has been written about here in RVtravel.com since at least 2018. Over time, the number of stories has increased. In early June, Gail Marsh took up the topic of “homeless RVers” in campgrounds. A couple of weeks later, publisher Chuck Woodbury posed the question in an editorial, “Does anyone believe RVers living on the ‘streets’ are going away?” In a poll posted, 92% of respondents felt that the number of “street dwellers” would continue to increase.

Any time we publish a story on “homelessness” we get plenty of spirited reader comments. We’ve been reminded, particularly by full-timers, that the phrase “homeless RVers” is wrong, wrong wrong. It’s a choice, they say, to not have a “home” per se, and that their RV is their home.

What do you call these folks?

It’s a big topic, and we think an important one. When we were asked if we’d like to do a monthly column on the topic of homelessness and its relationship to RVing, we took up the offer. But what to call the column? In light of the feelings of so many, “Homeless RVers” or “Homeless RVing” went out the window. Then along came an article that helped to clarify—a little—the question. What do you call folks who, for whatever reason, are living on the streets, in derelict buildings, or camped out in greenbelts across the nation?

The story, “Homeless, Houseless, and Unhoused: A Glossary of Terms Used to Talk about Homelessness” is from Scott Kerman. He’s the executive director of Blanchet House, a nonprofit group that helps people in Portland, Oregon. who might fall under any of those terms. Kerman makes the point that the words we use to label people and situations are powerful, and should be used with care. It’s a fascinating read, but to pull out just a bit of it are these descriptions:

“Homeless is a word most often used to describe people living unsheltered on sidewalks, in tents, camps, cars, or RVs. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the word homeless as ‘having no home or permanent place of residence.’

“Houseless. More frequently, the word houseless is used in place of homeless. The reason is the important distinction between a house and a home. People described as homeless are not necessarily without homes.”

Not everyone living in an RV is doing so voluntarily

Yes, kudos to our full-time RVing readers, who aptly point out that you are NOT without a home. That old phrase, “Home is where I park it,” fits well. As full-time ourselves, we know the feeling. Of course, not everyone who lives full-time in an RV does so voluntarily. Many of those in “junky” RVs parked next to the curb in some metropolitan “jungle” would much rather be behind walls of sticks and bricks. “Homeless RVers” who are too often beholden to a mercenary “vanlord” wait for some kind of solution. We won’t get into the causes this month, but as future editions unwind, no doubt the causes will be explored.

So just what can you expect to find in the new monthly column we finally decided to call “Disadvantaged RVers On ‘The Street’”? Each month we’ll devote a little space to a focused discussion about these “housing-insecure RVers.” For example, in September, we’ll talk about what one Washington city did when such RVers took over a thoroughfare and, at times, blocked entry to an area hospital.

Each month we’ll give a roundup of news on the topic we think is important. We’re including a few of those items just below. And we’d like to hear from you. If you encounter “homeless RVers” or, more properly, housing-insecure RVers and feel that information could be shared with other readers, please drop us a line. We’ll include a “postage-free reply card” at the bottom of each article. Here’s the first roundup.

This month’s roundup

A new “camping” ordinance is being mulled over in Santa Rosa, California. If it comes to pass, people will not be allowed to sleep “in any public space.” That includes parks, streets, sidewalks, bike paths, bus shelters, near doorways, fire lanes and fire equipment, within 150 feet of a stream, within 100 feet of a school and areas where fire could spread quickly through trees or vegetation. The city runs a safe parking lot for RVers, and a shelter, to the tune of $5 million per year. Still, officials admit they don’t have enough space for all who need help.

A “homeless camp” near Anchorage, Alaska’s Cuddy Park is growing again. City officials say they “abated” the camp in June to make it ready for a three-day concert, but the music’s over, and the campers are back. Near the end of July, an official count revealed six RVs, eight cars, and 21 tents on the location. One family of six has been there about a month—living out of their passenger van. Yes, the father says, they have money, he has a job. But because of a past criminal conviction, he says he can’t find a landlord in Anchorage who will rent his family the shelter they need. Last winter, officials opened an arena for the housing-insecure. They don’t plan on doing that again, but instead will try and find motels willing to put up such ones.

Warm and cold

Santa Cruz, California officials have finally received a green light to shut down oversize vehicle parking. The city had to wait until the California Coastal Commission finalized a one-year permit to allow it to ban unpermitted “oversize” vehicles (including RVs) from overnight street parking. Last fall the city started a 24/7 parking area for 14 vehicles. A few other “overnight only” sites were likewise made available.

Housing-insecure RVers aren’t just found in warm, coastal areas. Missoula, Montana, officials say they spent over $40,000 in cleaning up encampments since early June. A city council member says Missoula officials have set aside $1M for “encampment response” for this year.

An unincorporated area of Los Angeles County, near East Gardenia, has become the focus of conflicts over housing-insecure RVers. Hundreds of “rundown RVs” line some of the streets in the area, creating nightmares for locals who say their businesses have suffered when potential customers refuse to come to the area. On the other hand, many of the RVers are paying hundreds of dollars to “vanlords,” who buy defunct RVs, park them on the streets, and rent them out. “Pathway Home,” a county program, has been established with a goal of getting 1,500 RVs off county streets in three years. So far, 17 RVs have been removed, and their dwellers have gone to interim housing.

And, finally, a sad one with a personal face

Alexander Jenkins, a Navy veteran, has his own “personal oven.” His RV is going nowhere, and falling apart fast, but is situated in an RV park in West Palm Beach, Florida. It’s an oven because his air conditioning doesn’t work. The only way Alexander can handle the stifling summer heat is to sleep under his fifth-wheel’s hitch overhang at night. Never mind the noise from the nearby busy street—at least it’s a bit cooler. To keep his companion cat cool, he uses ice blocks. A sad commentary on our world today.

Have a housing-insecure RVer story? Read an interesting story on the subject? We’d like to hear from you. Please contact us using the form below, and enter “Insecure” on the subject line.