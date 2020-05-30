Editor’s trip update, May 29, 2020

By Chuck Woodbury

Gail and I are still in Kingman, Ariz. We have tried twice now to leave, to head back to Seattle, but each time something has come up that kept us here. Our “rent” ends Monday, so we should be on our way. We’ll take two to three weeks to get home.

The weather has been brutal, in the 90s now for a couple of weeks, often close to 100. It was 99 today. Lucky for us, the two air conditioners on our Winnebago motorhome keep us comfortable.

It’s hard for me to believe it’s only May. I have been in shorts and a tee-shirt for about two months now. It’s gorgeous outdoors in the evening, where Gail and I have spent much time.

The cactus in the photo is across the street from the RV park. I noticed the backlit needles when I walked by a few evenings ago. I used my iPhone for the photo. That’s the only “camera” I carry these days. For years I always carried some sort of pocket camera. But the iPhone’s camera is so good it’s all I need now. I took every photo on this seven months trip with it, videos, too.

Gas is $1.79 a gallon at the TA travel center across I-40 from us. It’s been the same price for almost two months.

There’s nothing much else to report, other than Gail and I are being careful when we go out in public. We’re still having our groceries delivered from the local Smith’s supermarket. We don’t always get the exact product we order. Sometimes they even call us to ask if another brand or similar product will do. It’s very convenient to shop this way.

Usually when we are on the road we dine out once or twice a week, and sometimes go to a movie. But that’s out for now, which makes life a little less interesting.

I’m not looking forward to the drive Monday across the Mojave Desert. It’s supposed to be around 100 degrees! Death Valley isn’t very far from us. I noticed it was 118 a few days ago. I was there once when it was 122. That was an experience I will never forget.

Signing off for now.