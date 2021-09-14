RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Issue 1687

ATTENTION! We had some technical difficulties with yesterday’s (Monday) newsletter. If you couldn’t read the newsletter, catch up here – double the RV-fun for your Tuesday!

Today’s thought

“That which we persist in doing becomes easier to do, not that the nature of the thing has changed but that our power to do has increased.” ―Ralph Waldo Emerson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Eat a Hoagie Day!

On this day in history: 1959 – The Soviet probe Luna 2 crashes onto the Moon, becoming the first man-made object to reach it.

Tip of the Day

What should I do when I have to leave the RV behind for a few days or weeks?

By Nanci Dixon

When leaving the RV behind for a few days or a few weeks, a checklist comes in handy to make sure everything is good when you go and, most importantly, when you come back.

We live in our RV full-time and were needing to leave it for a week-and-a-half. How hard could that be? Just lock the door and go, right? Not quite.

On the road with the first drops of rain falling on our car windshield, we both asked simultaneously, “Did you close the vent?” After a rather unpleasant discussion about who actually opened the bathroom vent, we both said, “I don’t remember. Do you?”

I decided right then and there to create a checklist for when we need to leave the RV behind. Here it is.

Today’s RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Rockwood Mini Lite 2109S travel trailer. How does this small rig compare to yesterday's, and if Tony had to buy one, which would he choose? Find out in today's review.

Is this your RV?

Finally! This incredible mug can be yours!

This RVtravel.com coffee mug not only holds your favorite beverage, it shows everyone you're a proud RVer and a proud fan of RVtravel.com.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Why do my RV’s entry steps extend when engine is turned on?

Dear Dave,

Our 2017 Renegade has an issue with the entrance steps. The steps function properly as the door is opened and closed. However, when the engine is started, the steps extend. This is opposite of what it should do as an override feature. We have disconnected the electrical wire underneath so it stays retracted all the time for now. —Mark

Read Dave’s response.

Rain coming? Shut off that cruise control!

Everyone’s heard the story of the man driving his motorhome down that long, lonesome highway. Feeling the pull of a “call of nature,” the story goes, he sets the cruise control, climbs out from behind the wheel and heads off for the bathroom. It’s a silly tale, but one that does have a bit of moral to it. Besides “Don’t drink too much coffee before you hit the road,” there’s the corollary: There are times when you should not use cruise control. One of those times may not be what you think: in the rain. This is important.

Reader poll

Have you ever written a letter to a printed newspaper that was published?

Quick Tip

Don’t kill the good bacteria in your RV’s black tank



Reader Mike B. advises: “When cleaning your RV toilet, be careful what you clean with. Any cleaner than contains bleach, peroxide or germicides of any kind will not only kill surface bacteria, but will also kill all the good bacteria that is contained in your waste water treatment. It’s that good bacteria that is eating up and breaking down that solid waste.” He adds, “If you want to kill surface bacteria, use a disposable germicidal wipe such as Lysol and dispose of it in your regular waste.” Thanks, Mike!

Website of the day

New England vacations: 11 charming coastal towns in Maine, Massachusetts, and more

If there’s a time of year to plan a trip to beautiful New England, it’s now. The leaves are changing, the historic taverns have their fireplaces lit, beef stew is simmering… (well, OK, in another month those things will be true!). Visit this page then plan your visit.

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 24

Forest River recall! You’ll want to protect yourself, and those behind you … on this edition of the RVtravel.com podcast. Brought to you by Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, Campgroundviews.com, and RVtravel.com’s Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 52 percent say fall is their favorite season (they’re in luck!). Followed by spring, 26 percent, summer, 17 percent, and winter, 4 percent.

• 37 percent say they are very capable of making minor repairs on their RV – they say they can fix almost everything!

• When reading, 42 percent say they prefer reading fiction more than non-fiction, 22 percent say non-fiction more than fiction, and 24 percent like both about equally. The other 12 percent? Well, they never read books.

Recent poll: Couples: Would you likely keep traveling with an RV if your partner died? (about 50 comments at press-time)

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

We use this. We love this. If you use this, you'll love it too. And, hate to break it to ya but… you're going to need it soon (sorry).

Recipe of the Day

Hoagie Bake

by Kathy Cromer from Cincinnati, OH

Part pizza, part sandwich, this hoagie bake is 100% delicious. The combination of meat and cheese gives this an Italian feel. We served with a little marinara sauce and it was delicious. Warm, gooey, and extra hearty, this can be a quick meal or a delicious grab-and-go appetizer.

It’s National Hoagie Day so we’d like to request one of these, please! Get the recipe.

Trivia

During World War II, the United States experimented with bat bombs. The idea was that incendiary devices would be attached to bats, which would then be released in Japan where they would roost and later blow up, igniting fires. Well, this never amounted to anything. It was apparently a very bat idea.

This is a must-have for state park campers!

This recently published book, "50 States: 500 State Parks," is a must-have for all state park campers and explorers. The beautiful book takes you on a journey through America's best state parks. Whether you're looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history or an enjoyable hike, state parks offer an array of experiences.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Sophie, my 11-year-old black Lab, enjoying the sunshine while camping at Saddle Mountain BLM.” —Michael Morris

Here’s everything to do if you lose your pet. This is an excellent resource!

Leave here with a laugh

An RVing grandmother visiting her daughter in her fifth wheel was preparing pancakes for her young grandsons, Kevin and Ryan. The boys began to argue over who would get the first pancake. Their grandmother saw the opportunity for a moral lesson. “If Jesus were sitting here, He would say, ‘Let my brother have the first pancake. I can wait.’ Kevin turned to his younger brother and said, “Ryan, you be Jesus!”

