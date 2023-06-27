Monday, June 26, 2023

Coachmen Pursuit 27XPS, a Class A motorhome without slide outs!

By Cheri Sicard
Coachmen Pursuit 27 XPS Class A motorhome

Josh the RV Nerd says he hasn’t seen a motorhome like this in years. I agree. It resembles many of the Class A’s of my youth. Those were classics for a reason. They work! I still do not want slide outs in my RV. It’s just more to break and more to repair! If you feel the same way, the Coachmen Pursuit 27XPS might just be the motorhome for you.

Josh gives us a tour in the video below. Josh is one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTube channels and he is really having a lot of fun here.

While the practical layout of this coach is reminiscent of the Class A’s of old, the amenities and features are all modern. The older layout means zero slides. And zero slides means fewer things to break and fewer things to maintain.

Another plus of no slides is more windows and greater visibility and unparalleled views.

The living area features a full-sized sofa and a full-sized dinette.

I like that the kitchen has a large 12-volt fridge and freezer, a 3-burner stove, microwave and conventional ovens, and a double sink. However, it lacks a lot of storage, which Josh also points out. Where’s the pantry? And the silverware drawer being under the refrigerator is just plain weird.

The split bathroom offers a respectable amount of storage (maybe they should have used some of it in the kitchen?). The bedroom has a decent amount too.

More nice features of the Coachmen Pursuit 27XPS

  • Big, comfortable swivel seats in the cab
  • Workstation/desk in the passenger seat
  • Over-cab drop-down bunk with automatic privacy screen and a weight capacity of 300 lbs.
  • Place for a CPAP machine in the cabinet above the master bed
  • Large pass-through storage bay underneath
  • NPS4500 inverter generator
  • Tank heaters

What doesn’t Josh like about the Coachmen Pursuit 27XPS?

There were a few things about this coach that are less than ideal:

  • No automatic leveling system
  • There is limited kitchen storage
  • Why only a camp queen bed instead of a regular queen?

Coachmen Pursuit 27XPS Specs

  • Empty weight: 12,936 pounds
  • GVWR: 16,000 pounds
  • Length: 29 feet
  • Towing capacity: 8,000 pounds
  • Fresh water: 50 gallons
  • Gray water: 31 gallons
  • Black water: 31 gallons
  • Propane: 20 gallons
  • Ford F53 7.3 liter V-8 Engine
  • 350 HP
  • MSRP: $133,688

Learn more about the Coachmen Pursuit 27XPS here.

Cheri Sicard
Cheri Sicardhttps://cannademy.com/
Cheri Sicard is the author 8 published books on topics as diverse as US Citizenship to Cannabis Cooking. Cheri grew up in a circus family and has been RVing on and off her entire life.
