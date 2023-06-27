Coachmen Pursuit 27XPS, a Class A motorhome without slide outs!

Josh the RV Nerd says he hasn’t seen a motorhome like this in years. I agree. It resembles many of the Class A’s of my youth. Those were classics for a reason. They work! I still do not want slide outs in my RV. It’s just more to break and more to repair! If you feel the same way, the Coachmen Pursuit 27XPS might just be the motorhome for you.

Josh gives us a tour in the video below. Josh is one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTube channels and he is really having a lot of fun here.

While the practical layout of this coach is reminiscent of the Class A’s of old, the amenities and features are all modern. The older layout means zero slides. And zero slides means fewer things to break and fewer things to maintain.

Another plus of no slides is more windows and greater visibility and unparalleled views.

The living area features a full-sized sofa and a full-sized dinette.

I like that the kitchen has a large 12-volt fridge and freezer, a 3-burner stove, microwave and conventional ovens, and a double sink. However, it lacks a lot of storage, which Josh also points out. Where’s the pantry? And the silverware drawer being under the refrigerator is just plain weird.

The split bathroom offers a respectable amount of storage (maybe they should have used some of it in the kitchen?). The bedroom has a decent amount too.

More nice features of the Coachmen Pursuit 27XPS

Big, comfortable swivel seats in the cab

Workstation/desk in the passenger seat

Over-cab drop-down bunk with automatic privacy screen and a weight capacity of 300 lbs.

Place for a CPAP machine in the cabinet above the master bed

Large pass-through storage bay underneath

NPS4500 inverter generator

Tank heaters

What doesn’t Josh like about the Coachmen Pursuit 27XPS?

There were a few things about this coach that are less than ideal:

No automatic leveling system

There is limited kitchen storage

Why only a camp queen bed instead of a regular queen?

Coachmen Pursuit 27XPS Specs

Empty weight: 12,936 pounds

GVWR: 16,000 pounds

Length: 29 feet

Towing capacity: 8,000 pounds

Fresh water: 50 gallons

Gray water: 31 gallons

Black water: 31 gallons

Propane: 20 gallons

Ford F53 7.3 liter V-8 Engine

350 HP

MSRP: $133,688

Learn more about the Coachmen Pursuit 27XPS here.

##RVDT2152