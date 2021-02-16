How to coil and store an extension cord

How many times have you struggled with untangling an extension cord? Most of us had that experience at one time (or many times), and many likely still do. Some of us eventually figured out ways to coil a cord using a device we bought to organize the process. But not all work well…

The folks at the TV program This Old House show a couple of excellent ways to coil an extension cord. One requires nothing but a string to complete the process, the other a small bucket.

The video is less than three minutes long. It might be a good investment of your time to watch it. It could save you a whole lot more time in the future not having to fuss with coiling and then untangling a poorly coiled cord.

