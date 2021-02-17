Do you have a chronic disease or disability that makes RVing challenging?

Do you have a chronic disease or a disability that makes RVing challenging for you?

A physical or mental challenge can be hard for an RVer. So much of RVing depends on physical and mental abilities. Of course, there are many resources for those on the road with disabilities, and some motorhomes are even wheelchair-ready if that’s something you require.

Please tell us by voting in the poll below. If you’re comfortable sharing your situation or sharing resources in a comment, please feel free to do so. Your comments may be helpful to others experiencing the same or similar things as you.