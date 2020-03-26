Colorado closes its state park campgrounds

(March 26, 2020) — The State of Colorado has closed its playgrounds, campgrounds, camping and camping facilities (including yurts and cabins) at its state parks as well as camping at State Wildlife Areas effective today, Thursday, March 26, until further notice.

This action has been taken based on The Stay-At-Home Order from Colorado Governor Jared Polis and the advice of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CPW will notify all campers currently on-site to vacate immediately and staff will be contacting reservation holders and provide the process for either refunds or changes for those affected campers.

Non-campground outdoor areas of parks, including trails, boat ramps, marinas and shorelines remain open. However, CPW managers may close areas that do not allow for social distancing. This could include picnic areas, fishing piers and other more concentrated recreation areas and will be determined by location.

Last week, CPW temporarily suspended classes and large events and has temporarily closed facilities such as visitor centers and area offices.