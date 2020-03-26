Make outdoor RV fabrics look like new

We’ve never seen your RV in person, but we know for a fact there are a few stains on its outdoor fabrics. It’s just part of the RV life. There’s that bird that pooped on your awning and that tree sap that dripped down on your camping chair? Not to mention all the grease that’s spattered onto fabrics from your outdoor grill…

From cotton duck to modern acrylic textiles, all outdoor fabrics collect stains and eventually begin looking old and tired. Scrubbing with water and mild detergent may remove some of the surface dirt, but organics such as mold, mildew and algae need to be handled differently so they won’t grow back. So what do we use? This biodegradable Mold & Mildew Stain Remover from Iosso Products. It works well to rejuvenate fabric, vinyl, wood and plastic without any harsh chemicals that bleach-out colors and deteriorate materials.

Mold & Mildew Stain Remover works on natural and synthetic fabrics such as boat and RV covers, tents, outdoor furniture cushions and carpeting, and awnings and umbrellas. It removes tough stains/marks such as bird and insect droppings, tree sap, blood, grease, oil, and almost all food stains.

Unlike many chemical cleaners that contain chlorine, Mold & Mildew Stain Remover is biodegradable and can be disposed of without fear of polluting. It has no strong, harsh odors and is gentle on the skin. It comes as a concentrated powder that mixes quickly with water. It’s simply sponged or sprayed on to a wet surface, allowed to set and rinsed after 15 minutes.

If you want to test it out, here’s a 12oz option. Or if you’ve got a lot of stains to take care of, here’s a 64oz option.