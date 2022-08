RVtravel.com Photo Contest, August 17, 2022

Select your favorite photo

These photos and their captions were submitted by RVtravel.com readers. Every Wednesday and Saturday we post a photo from five different readers. The link where to view photos and vote is in every Saturday RVtravel.com newsletter and every Wednesday RV Daily Tips Newsletter. Sign up here to receive a notification of each newsletter issue if you haven’t done so already.

Now, it’s your turn to choose the one photo out of the five below you like the best. You can only vote once per day (once per 24 hours). That means you can come back tomorrow at the same time or later (if the contest is still open) and vote again. The photo that receives the most votes by midnight tomorrow night, August 18, earns the reader who took it a $50 Amazon gift card.

Today’s Photos

Vote below for your favorite

Voting deadline: Midnight (Pacific time), August 18.

Photo 14-1

From reader Jim Schrankel: “‘First Kiss.’ My (now 29-year-old) granddaughter sharing love with neighbors’ Great Dane.”

Photo 14-2

From reader Deborah Wilson: “Rainbow and sun rays. Photo was taken 6/11/2022 from the Polson Motorcoach Resort and KOA in Polson, Montana.”

Photo 14-3

From reader Tom Weber: “Hiking St. Mary Lake in Glacier National Park about 8 a.m. on a warm July morning. We had the trail to ourselves and the mountain reflection was beautiful.”

Photo 14-4

From reader Terry Mehl: “I took the boat out last weekend. Calm water, no wind. I call it ‘Floating with the clouds.'”

Photos 14-5

From reader Virginia Moreno: “On top of the world.”

