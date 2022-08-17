RV review: Flagstaff Micro Lite 25BRDS—a ‘flexibunkhouse’

Today’s RV review is of the Flagstaff Micro Lite 25BRDS, a mid-sized bunk model travel trailer with some nifty features. There are some RV companies that are making significant changes to some of their lines, and others that are honing their offerings. This is one that’s more honing an existing offering rather than a dramatically new model.

This is one of the units I got to see at a dealer open house recently.

It used to be that RV companies relied on some of the sales and or management staff to create interiors for their products. As these companies have grown and customer tastes have changed and people talk more on the internet, some companies have actually hired professional interior designers.

Flagstaff and Rockwood have professional interior designers

Flagstaff and Rockwood are included in those companies that have done this. This 2023 Flagstaff Micro Lite 25BRDS is a sample of the changes and details from adding a designer. Of course, style is so subjective and I usually don’t make any comments about colors or style in RVs unless I think it’s something that I feel is blatantly stupid.

You know. Like black cabinets with gold handles in a small space. Yuck. Anyhow.

What’s inside

If you had one of these models in the recent past you’re not going to be shocked by anything that’s here now. But for those unfamiliar with the model, one of Flagstaff’s strong suits is their implementation of the Murphy bed.

I can already hear some of your keyboards clacking when I mention Murphy bed. But, like so many things in this world, the implementation can make all the difference in the world. It’s kind of like a bikini: Heidi Klum and I could each wear one, but it’s how it’s implemented that makes all the difference in the world.



Yes. I apologize to those of you with very visual imaginations. That was unkind. [Ya think? 😆 -Diane]



Murphy bed in the Flagstaff Micro Lite 25BRDS

The way the Flagstaff Murphy bed is done uses a hinge about a third of the way down the bed. That way the front of the bed hinges down when the bed is put up and the back raises up toward the ceiling. This means you don’t get a bendy mattress; however, it is one that is 60” X 74” in this model.

We specifically sought out a Murphy bed in our previous trailer. We wanted a smaller trailer but wanted a bed that didn’t require a bunch of fiddling around to make it work. With their implementation you simply flip down the couch (it’s a one-handed operation) and then pull down the bed. Bam. Sleepy time.

Once we found one, we had a RV SuperBag as our bedding—which made the process even simpler. In fact, when we got the new trailer we kept the SuperBag and still use it.

The couch in this model also incorporates flip-up footrests. So it’s a bit relaxing, although it isn’t a full theater seat. But it’s still a nice feature and they’ve significantly improved this mechanism. When I was at the dealership, these flip-up footrests were very difficult to put back down. The newer one is much better—I tried it. Several times.

Other than that, there’s a U-shaped dinette with a freestanding table. This, of course, could be a bed when the table is mashed down and the cushions fiddled with.

I really like the kitchen in Flagstaff and Rockwood

The kitchen in this is one of the things I really like about the Flagstaff and Rockwood brand of product. They actually use the larger oven and a decent-sized sink. There is a vent fan over the stovetop. (It’s amazing how many RVs don’t have this. Where do the gas fumes go?)



Last year Flagstaff Micro Lite went to all 12-volt refrigerators. Now that I have one, I have changed my feelings about them somewhat. They do consume much more power than I had thought, especially when the outside temps start to hover around 100° F.

If you have one of these and plan to boondock, I don’t think there’s a way you can get away without a generator unless you have at least on lithium battery—but two is better. The Flagstaff does come with a 200-watt Go Power! solar panel on the roof. You can opt in a second 200-watt panel, as well.

These make sense, depending on your camping style. If you’re planning to spend time predominantly in RV parks, then you’re fine with how the tow vehicle provides power as you go down the road. If you want to be truly off-grid, consider the optional second panel and two lithium batteries.

But if you’re truly a boondocker or plan to camp off-grid, this is available with the Power Package that I have in my own unit. For our own style of camping, this is game-changing. It’s not a cheap option. However, it has allowed us to spend the majority of our camping time without paying for shore power. So, I believe it will result in a significant savings over time.

But, again, since everybody’s camping style and place is quite different, it’s good to have an idea of what you want to do. But it’s also pretty great to have an option like this if you want it.

Storage in the Flagstaff Micro Lite 25BRDS

Another great feature that I’m seeing more and more is a door in the back and a flip-up lower bunk. This provides a good amount of cargo space and access to it. The door here is easily large enough to get a bicycle into or other adventure-related gear.

Further, there’s a receiver on the back that’s rated for 300 pounds. This is where I put my CURT bike rack and two electric bikes.

Build quality/features

There are a lot of complaints I read about RVs and build quality. All RVs are hand-built in small batches. Period. But it’s the components that are used and how things are done that make a big difference.

For example, Flagstaff laminates their own sidewalls (rather than have it done by an outside company) and uses a vacuum lamination process in very small batches. The inner and outer wall substrates are Azdel, which is a man-made product that won’t be damaged by water intrusion.

They also use a welded cage build, which isn’t uncommon. But they also build aluminum frames for the Murphy bed, the dinette and other structural items inside the coach. That is uncommon.

I like the Dexter torsion axle suspensions as well. They carry a longer warranty than leaf springs and provide a smoother ride. That means your RV and its contents are experiencing a less harsh ride.

Flagstaff also puts its heater ducts in the cabinetry instead of in the floor.

Boondocking and travel access in the Micro Lite 25BRDS

Depending on your build, you may be able to access the bathroom and the refrigerator with the slide room in. The table is freestanding, so if you don’t have it dropped down you might be able to shimmy by it and get to the fridge.

I have already talked about how very game-changing the Power Package in my own RV is. So if this is something that makes sense to you, it has absolutely changed how we travel.

But even if you “only” go with the optional second panel and two lithium batteries, this could be a great rig for boondocking. There are 54 gallons of fresh water aboard, but these also have the Showermiser. That redirects water to your fresh tank while you’re waiting for it to get hot at the shower.

I use this feature and have found it quite useful.

My conclusions

What I did when I first starting shopping for a new travel trailer in 2014 is make a list. There were must-have features and want features. My wife and I looked and compared and shopped for more than a year before we chose our 2016 Rockwood Mini Lite. Our list won’t be the same as yours, and the list of what we wanted then changed somewhat when we bought our 2022 trailer.

One of the challenges of the Murphy bed is that, since the front angles down into what would otherwise be the front pass-through storage, you get less outside storage space in these models. There is storage under the couch, but you have to access that from inside the unit. Further, if you choose the Power Package, you’ll have no batteries on the tongue of the trailer, but they will have consumed the space under the couch.

However, you can do as I did and get a toolbox for the tongue for some of the things that would have otherwise gone in the front pass-through.

The one thing I think is silly is a windshield and a Murphy bed.

For this specific model, I like the fact that there is both seating and dining space for everybody who could sleep here. The kitchen is very usable and the Power Package is, as I have described elsewhere, game-changing.

Overall, a nice set of features that didn’t need a lot of changes for 2023 and really only got detail changes.

