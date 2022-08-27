RVtravel.com Photo Contest, August 27, 2022

Select your favorite photo

These photos and their captions were submitted by RVtravel.com readers. Every Wednesday and Saturday we post a photo from five different readers. The link where to view photos and vote is in every Saturday RVtravel.com newsletter and every Wednesday RV Daily Tips Newsletter. Sign up here to receive a notification of each newsletter issue if you haven’t done so already.

Now, it’s your turn to choose the one photo out of the five below you like the best. You can only vote once per day (once per 24 hours). That means you can come back tomorrow at the same time or later (if the contest is still open) and vote again. The photo that receives the most votes by midnight tomorrow night, August 28, earns the reader who took it a $50 Amazon gift card.

Voting deadline: Midnight (Pacific time), August 28.

From reader Jack Averyt: “Big Bend, Chisos Basin, TX, on the Window View trail. Almost sunset. Looking west into Mexico.”

From reader Karen Stankowski: “Bartlet Lake in Riu Verde, AZ, is a great view at the end of a scenic drive.”

From reader Melissa Cates: “Beautiful evening sky after we crossed the Canada/Alaska border and made our way to Tok, Alaska, to spend the night.”

From reader Cyndy Gay: “This was our view each morning as we camped at The White Buffalo RV Camp. It’s outside Mountain Home, Arkansas. My husband is trout fishing in the photo. The camp is at the place where the White River and the Buffalo River join together. Great fun!”

From reader Jim Stein: “Shoreline Glacier Lake. Taken 09/26/21 while hiking the shore in Glacier National Park.”

