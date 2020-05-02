Convertible pickup truck? Yup, Mecum Auctions has one

The Dodge Dakota Convertible pickup truck and other mini trucks were all the rage until SUVs began to infiltrate the automotive market in the early 1990s.

To be different, Chrysler’s odd entry made in 1990 had a manual vinyl top and only 909 were manufactured.

With all options available included, the Dakota cost about $18,000 new. The current equivalent is about $35,625.

Only a few of the convertibles remain in good shape. One example will be available at auction June 23-28 at the Indianapolis stop of the annual series of Mecum Auctions across the country.

The fluid status of the coronavirus may further alter the auction (it’s already been postponed one month). But the convertible pickup truck is attracting its share of pre-auction attention.

Chrysler made the trucks and then shipped them to the American Sunroof Corporation for the convertible conversion. Specialists fitted a padded roll bar behind the seats, then added the vinyl roof and soft-molded boot for storage. The truck was offered with two-wheel and four-wheel drive.

The Dakota up for auction features a 3.9-liter Magnum V6 engine with 125 horsepower. It has a four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive. The original convertible top has been replaced. The odometer reads about 60,000 miles. Mecum estimates the truck will sell for about $15,000.

##RVT946b