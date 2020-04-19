RV Coronavirus News Update, April 19, 2020

Please send your news about the coronavirus pandemic as it applies to RVers to editor@rvtravel or submit it here.

Utah on Monday canceled a coronavirus emergency alert system launched three days earlier that was supposed to send text messages to drivers entering the state but ended up also sending texts to hundreds of people who were in their homes, state officials. Thousands of motorists received the alerts, but the system that used cellphone towers near state borders contacted far more people than intended, said Joe Dougherty, spokesman for the Utah Division of Emergency Management. The text alerts that began Friday asked motorists to fill out online forms to report virus symptoms and their recent travel histories.

While people have been sheltering-in-place for about a month, in Yosemite National Park bears have expanded their habitat and are thriving. In normal times, the park gets a surge of traffic from visitors in spring, so the bears have to pick through these corridors as they move about. But not now. One ranger said that since the park closed, the bears have been “having a party.”

Door County, Wisconsin, has closed all seasonal campgrounds. Campers who arrived on or before April 15, 2020, can stay. Any seasonal site occupant that leaves the campground to return to their place of residence is not permitted to return to re-occupy the seasonal site. The order is effective as of April 15 and will remain in effect through May 15 or as long as the Safer At Home order lasts.

In normal times, Airstream of Scottsdale sells trailers. But when you’re dealt lemons you make lemonade. In this case, the dealer will sell you a classic Porsche (it has a number of them for sale) or, if you’re really looking for something different, make an offer on the 1976 fire truck.

Coronavirus concerns will keep Acadia National Park effectively closed to all visitors until June 1, with camping barred until June 15, as park operators extend a shutdown first announced in late March.

Thor Industries says that starting May 4th, it will begin getting back to work, barring any unforeseen problems. The company’s European production has already restarted, and the company is working on ways to make sure employees are safe when U.S. production turns back on. New measures to protect employees will include making sure workers have their appropriate PPE at all times, everyone has access to hand sanitizing stations, full face shields will now be required for certain line workers, they will enforce social distancing in common areas, and they will ramp up the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting.

Iowa-based RV manufacturer Winnebago Industries plans to begin reopening its northern Indiana plants in May after closing them in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is expected to open other plants tomorrow (Monday).

The Bureau of Reclamation is temporarily restricting overnight camping and group-use areas at its recreation sites east of the Continental Divide in Montana. Boat ramps and day-use sites will remain open where possible; however. courtesy boat docks are not in place. Overnight camping is also closed. Places where the temporary restrictions are being enacted include: Canyon Ferry Reservoir, Tiber Reservoir (Lake Elwell), Fresno Reservoir, Nelson Reservoir, and Clark Canyon Reservoir.

The Country Coach/Winnebago Service Center in Junction City, Ore., will remain closed until May 4. Originally it was scheduled to reopen Apr. 14. This decision was made by Winnebago Industries. —Submitted by Drew Mueller

Just nine days after closing all campgrounds across Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin, the county health department has reversed its position. The new order rescinds public health order No. 3 “effective April 24, 2020, at 8:00 a.m.” Campgrounds will now be reopened by the end of the month.

Good weather has enticed many Oregonians to head outdoors, and some are venturing into places that are legally off-limits. “Entering a closed park will earn you a talking to, then a warning, then possibly a citation that can vary from a few hundred dollars to more than a thousand,” said parks spokesperson Chris Havel. “It can also get you barred from a park for a time, meaning that even after it opens, everyone will be able to visit except for you.”

Did you ever wonder why soap and water work better than hand sanitizer to remove the coronavirus? Or did you ever even know that? Well, here’s why soap and water are better.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park in South Dakota has closed to recreational use through at least early May, the park announced Thursday. The park is expected to be open and operational by May 9, when the seasonal staff is ready to welcome visitors. This phased opening allows the park to be fully functional upon opening. The closure includes visitor centers, facilities, trails and campgrounds. The Newmar Kountry Klub Board of Directors officially cancelled its 2020 International Rally scheduled at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs, Wyo., August 23-28, 2020, due to COVID-19. The event would have brought more than 1,000 travelers, 500 RVs, and a variety of vendors from all over the United States and Canada to town. TravelCenters of America, one of North America’s largest truck stop chains and a popular fueling stop for RVers, has laid off 2,900 field employees and 122 corporate employees in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. All TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel centers remain open with fuel, showers, restrooms, quick-serve restaurants and convenience stores. But the full-service restaurant business has been affected by limits on such establishments and lower consumer demand linked to broader stay-at-home orders. HooDoo Point Campground in Tower, Minnesota, will be open for business for seasonal RV campers beginning May 1, based on city council action on Monday. At the same time, the council tabled a decision until later this month on whether to open the city-owned facility to monthly RV users.

HOW TO WASH YOUR HANDS

From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this short video shows you the most effective way to wash your hands to get rid of germs.

