Friday, May 20, 2022

Cook with the ingenious Jetboil camping stove and keep the heat outside

By Nanci Dixon
Keep the heat outside with the ingenious Jetboil camping stove and cookware. Wow! I am impressed with this little stove! Our friends came to visit and camped near us. They are avid boondockers and were just taking a break from a couple of months out in the desert.

They invited us to dinner, and it was not just any dinner. It was a gourmet dinner, with steak, corn, rice, salad and dessert. What impressed me was that it was all done at about the same time and they kept most of the heat outside of their motorhome. With the warm weather approaching, that was a huge bonus!

Jetboil system

They used one grill for the steaks and a Jetboil® for the rest of the cooking. I had never seen one before, and it looked like the perfect outside cook stove. And it is compact! Everything fits right in the pot! The propane stove can use small 2# cylinders or large 20# propane canisters.

This is the Jetboil Genesis Basecamp Backpacking and Camping Stove Cooking System with Camping Cookware

I was truly impressed with the cookware, system and compactness. And the dinner? Superb!

A Jetboil stove at a campsite in the desert
Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

They had the Jetboil Genesis Basecamp, but there are other Jetboil stoves available, too.

