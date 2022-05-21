This man’s injury is proof you don’t want to camp near a hawk’s nest

When you are camping on their land, nesting animals, including hawks and other birds, view humans as predators, making attacks much more possible.

With the sprawling construction seemingly everywhere you go, RV campgrounds have become a final refuge for all kinds of species. From grizzly cubs to baby ducklings, the babies are here and humans need to be aware that we are the ones infringing on the critters’ turf. With a little vigilance, we can live amongst the species and avoid any dangers.

Check the trees around your campsite and look for large hawk nests. If there is one, try to park your rig away from it so as not to disturb a bird’s home.

With a wingspan of nearly four feet, red-shouldered hawks are most aggressive during nesting season, which generally runs from March through June. The birds’ habitat spans eastern North America, and along the coast of California to northern and northeastern-central Mexico.

The raptors warn potential predators with talon strikes, like the one below on Riscile’s head. Although not normally hostile to humans, during nesting season people may look like potential predators.

Since hawks are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, it is illegal to hunt, kill, shoot, poison or capture a hawk. Proper permitting is needed to trap and relocate the hawks or their nests. It’s illegal to move a bird nest, so even if it seems tempting, do not touch or move a nest!

The bottom line is if you see a nest or some baby animals walking about, leave them alone and observe. You never know when mom is lurking around the corner.

