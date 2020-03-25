Coronavirus is not fair. Some thoughts

This was posted by the Washington State Department of Health. We believe it’s worth sharing.

If you have kids, maybe you’ve had a chance to develop your version of the “life’s not fair” speech.Here’s the public health version of it: there’s nothing fair about disease. Families in our state do not have equal access to medical care, or jobs, or food, or housing. And this puts some of our families at higher risk of getting sick, or losing income or even their homes as a result of a serious illness.

Even the way we fight the spread of COVID-19 isn’t fair — some of us are able to stay home and protect ourselves and our loved ones, but some of us have to go to work to provide medical care or keep our grocery stores open. Some kids have access to online learning and leftovers in the fridge, and some kids don’t.

And some of us will get COVID-19 while others won’t. Some of us will recover, and some of us won’t. Some of us will be able to help others in need and some of us will need help. There’s nothing fair about it, but at least we know we are all in this together.