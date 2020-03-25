Forest River recalls some Coachman Orion and Dynamax Rev RVs

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2016 Coachmen Orion, 2019-2020 Lone Star Handicap Vans, and 2016-2018 Dynamax Rev vehicles. The transmission shifter cable may separate and disconnect from the transmission, causing the vehicle to not perform shifts intended by the driver and the gear shift lever position not matching the actual transmission gear.

Th driver may be unaware of the actual gear position and unintended vehicle movement can occur, increasing the risk of a crash.

Forest River will notify owners, and Fiat Chrysler USA dealers will replace the transmission shift cable, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 28, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-800-348-7440 or Chrysler (FCA) Ram Trucks at 1-866-726-4636. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1149.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

