As previously posted by Russ and Tiña De Maris, things got a bit exciting at the Riverview RV Park & Campground in Loveland, Colorado, on Wednesday, March 11, when a mountain lion attacked two people. Testing later revealed the 93-pound mountain lion was infected with rabies. The sheriff’s deputy is now being given rabies shots.

To view a very brief video showing a responding sheriff’s deputy wrestling with the big cat, click here.

##RVT941b