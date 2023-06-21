Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Shoes all over your RV? This couple built custom shoe storage; you could too

By Nanci Dixon
custom shoe storage in RV
Shoe storage Photo credit Nanci Dixon

Do you have shoes thrown here and there and all over your RV and need to find shoe storage in your RV? What this couple built could be a solution for you, too. As I was walking past an RV yesterday, I noticed a bank of shoes near their door. I had to stop and ask. Michelle Main and James Sullenbarger graciously showed me their ingenious shoe system.

Michelle Main and James Sullenbarger. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

Michelle likes shoes, and when they downsized from their Class A to their new Jayco Class C, she knew right away she needed something to hold her collection. Near their door was the perfect unused space, just enough to hold shoes. She searched all over for something that would fit there and finally decided that they needed to build a custom shoe shelf.

Custom shoe storage in their RV: Built to fit

Shoe storage. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon
custom shoe storage in RV
Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

They measured the space and built the wood shelves to fit the shoes and space. They were able to secure it to the frame in existing holes. A piece of Velcro had been screwed into the frame to hold open a curtain and they were able to remove the Velcro and use those points to fasten the shoe rack to the wall.

Curtain for travel

Michelle then made a decorative curtain to hold the shoes in place while traveling. Genius!

Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

One for you?

Next time you find yourself putting your shoes away, look around your RV and see if there’s an unused space where you could build something like this that keeps them neat and organized. If you need some ideas, click the links below.

RELATED

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
Previous article
Tips for downsizing your possessions for full-time RVing

