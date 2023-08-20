Cube Series truck camper—A square deal?

The Cube Series™ truck camper is both a fantastically original idea and one that seems logically familiar. Sort of. I wanted to share this review of this innovative ultra-lightweight pickup camper with you.

I would say the Cube Series truck camper might be familiar territory to anyone who has ever had an older pop-up tent trailer… kinda sorta. Essentially, that’s the configuration of this little camper and it makes a tremendous amount of sense for the right person.

A camper for mid-sized trucks?

I think a lot of people dream of putting a truck camper on their mid-sized pickup truck for a lot of reasons, including the fact that mid-sized trucks are very maneuverable and you can find great, used examples that still have tremendous life left in them.

There are also a ton of modifications you can make with a seemingly unlimited number of aftermarket add-ons, so whatever a truck was when it left the factory barely resembles what you can do to it.

This little camper starts fairly light at under 1,200 pounds and features a top half that raises and lowers via a power lift mechanism.

Things I like about this include the fact that it is completely made of man-made materials, with the single exception of a few of the pieces under the dinette. But it’s really well-made.

Keep it simple, Stanley

There’s not much to this. Or is there?

In addition to the high build quality of the materials and very innovative design, I also like that they’ve incorporated dual-pane polycarbonate windows. These have built-in shades and screens which slide up and down depending on your need at the time, or both can just retract into their mounts and get out of your way.

The kitchen includes a two-burner stove and sink under a glass cover on one side. Beneath that are cabinets and drawers that are made of powder-coated aluminum. There’s also a microwave under there.

On the other side is a similarly sized cabinet that’s effectively just counter space with some storage beneath it.

The front half of this camper has a dinette for four, which is also your sleeping accommodation. Should you want more sleeping space, there is an optional berth that slots in above the dinette. The dinette/bed measures 70” X 43”, and the upper berth is 80 inches long.

Options galore

The standard camper is relatively simple and straightforward, but there are lots and lots of options. One of those is a cassette toilet and, given the tiny size of this rig, it’s smack dab in the middle of the floor.

Honestly, I would forgo this option and just get a portable toilet, which is what we did when I borrowed a Four Wheel Campers pop-up camper for 10 days.

There’s also an outdoor shower built into this rig as well as a 1.6-gallon propane water heater. If you choose to avail yourself of the shower, I would also go for the SylvanSport Privy Bivy, and then that portable toilet would make even more sense.

You can actually get an air conditioner in this rig, if you so choose.

Another option is power lift jacks at all four corners. These are mounted in the equivalent of hitch receivers on each corner. The brilliant aspect of this design is that you can rotate the corner lifts by 90 degrees, which gets them completely out of the way. Smart!

Also smart are the removable access panels at the base of this, where you can get to any of the things that might need attention down the road. Having all the heavy stuff at the base of this camper also means that the center of gravity is low, which is a big plus.

Boondocking and travel access

Surprisingly, this rig has a 21-gallon fresh water tank and a 10-gallon gray water tank—not what you’d expect in a rig of this diminutive size.

While you can’t really get into the camper with the top down, a simple press of the lift button gets you a full-height interior in short order, so I suspect it’s not that inconvenient.

It may also be that you could garage the entire camper and truck with the top down—depending on your truck and your garage. That’s not bad.

My thoughts

Of course, you’ll want to know your truck’s cargo-carrying capacity, and the 1,200 pounds of this camper may meet, or exceed, many mid-size trucks’ capacity. Know before you go.

I also thought the interior was well-made but stark. But pictures of things you like or even some temporary wallpaper would spruce it up.

The bottom line is that this is a pretty small package that reminds me of a smaller pop-up trailer. In fact, if you can’t haul this with your pickup in the bed, they offer basically the same thing in a trailer.

This is definitely an interesting concept that I like quite a bit—for the right circumstances.

