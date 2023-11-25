How to determine if oncoming traffic has an advanced green light

RVers are, in general, very careful drivers. We make allowances for our large rigs when braking, changing lanes, and so much more. However, there is one traffic situation that can be difficult to “read.” It’s sometimes hard to know if you’re safe in making a right turn on red because you can’t always tell if the traffic facing you has an advanced green light.

I recently discovered the helpful video below. It provides four clues that will help you spot an advanced green light and know whether it’s safe for you to make a right turn on red with your RV.

How to spot an advanced green light

Clue #1

As you approach the intersection, is there a left-turning lane on your side of the street? If so, there’s a good chance that the traffic facing you will also have a left-turning lane. This isn’t always the case, though, so proceed carefully.

Clue #2

Can you see left-turning traffic proceeding from the opposite side of the intersection? If the vehicles facing you are turning left while you have a red light, they may have an advanced green light. They may also be breaking the law by running a red light. In either case, play it safe! Wait until the road is clear for you to make the right turn.

Clue #3

If you just arrived at the red light and facing traffic continues to turn left in front of you, that’s a good clue that opposing traffic has an advanced green light. Do not make a right turn on red until you are absolutely certain that your pathway is clear.

Clue #4

Check the size of the traffic light itself. Lights with an advanced green light will be larger than a simple three-light traffic signal.

Still confused?

Take a look at this video for clarification. Then drive safely out there, RVers!

