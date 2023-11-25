Reader asks, ‘How do you find good mobile RV techs?’

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs (we asked you to submit your stories here). We’ll tell you all: the best, the good, the bad and the ugly. At the end of this article, you’ll find a place to submit your own comments. I encourage you to do so.

Keep in mind, we typically only present one side of the story in most of these. Also, any remarks about service centers and mobile techs mentioned are the opinions of our readers and not necessarily RVtravel.com.

Here’s what you had to say:

Loyalty matters

Mike M. wrote about about how important loyalty is. He says, “Preparing to leave on a trip to OBX the following day, the right rear leaf springs (all three leaves) on our Grand Design Explorer 21RB broke off just behind the rear axle. We called our go-to (Bill’s) garage and asked if they could look at our trailer… they said to bring it out. After an evaluation and measuring the springs, they called a local trailer dealer with four on hand. Pat, Bill’s Garage owner, said if I could go get the springs his men would install them right away. Back at the garage, two mechanics disassembled the right and left springs and were waiting for the parts when we returned. Start to finish was 2.5 hours and the bill was $100 for the springs and $155 for the labor. Both mechanics and Pat got a nice tip and my appreciation. Loyalty is important and will sometimes save your bacon. An auto garage may be a better choice than an RV dealer. We left on the trip as planned.”

Reader asks, “How to find mobile RV techs?”

Stephen M. wants to find a good mobile tech and asks our readers for their advice, He says, “Is there a ‘registry’ of nationwide mobile techs? How do I go about finding one? It would be great if there was such a thing, especially with a rating system. The only one I’ve located in my area, SW Michigan just North of Elkhart (yes, I know), was very unresponsive and non-committal.”

Editors note: We have had good luck calling RV parks and dealer service centers for mobile techs they recommend. Also found one by Googling, “Mobile RV tech near me”.

Please leave your comments for Stephen below.

Blatantly sloppy and shoddy repairs

Jackie B. has spent two-and-a-half years and $6,000 on repairs poorly done. “My 2022 Reflection 341RDS had a refrigerator mounting issue on our maiden voyage (bought it new Dec 2021) before we ever slept in it. The damage it caused led us down the road of 2.5 years of RV repairs (fridge, slide, countertop, microwave, table, chairs and floor). We spent more than $6,000 (tolls, gas, and lost wages) taking it back to the dealership for repairs that were done shoddy and blatantly sloppy (molding replaced upside down, shorting the slide cap, replacing molding wrong and impeding the recliner from reclining, using sheet metal screws to secure recliner to the floor with no spacers… etc.).

“This July we moved into our 5th wheel as full-timers, thinking everything was good to go, and after three weeks the fridge quit working. We called them and requested to bring the fridge to a dealer we trusted but it would be in October (we were a few states away). They agreed—we got an appointment that suited us and they did the necessary testing as per the manufacturer. We had to stay in a hotel for one night because the testing was extensive. We had results and the manufacturer representative stated we needed a new fridge but they would not honor the warranty.

“After numerous calls back and forth, they finally agreed to replace the fridge with a new one (no new warranty on the new fridge though). I called Grand Design to see if we could make an appointment at their facility in the future to prevent all of the service issues. They said, ‘Only if your problem is severe.’ If it is not severe, then only if they can fit you in. During all of this, we were unable to get a mobile tech to come to us as there were none in our area.”

Dealer service out two months. Mobile tech came next day

William G. needed a new slide topper and fireplace but couldn’t get an appointment for months. He wrote, “This summer traveling in Washington state I needed new Greystone fireplace and slide topper for my 2015 Outback 5th wheel. I called multiple dealers with RV repair and was told I couldn’t even get an appointment for two months. Mobile tech came out the next day and had a new slide topper awning cut and installed. I ordered a fireplace from Amazon. Got it in two days and installed it in an hour myself.”

“Can get four technicians on the problem right now!” Wow!

Jim T. had amazing service from their dealer. He reports, “This is a positive experience concerning MHSRV at Alvarado, Texas. We bought a 2022 Berkshire motorhome at this dealership in April 2022. First of all, they gave me a great deal on the trade-in and the purchase of the MH. The service manager said we should have the roof inspected annually. We pass through this area in the spring and fall on our way down to and back from South Texas. I called them two days before we would be passing through there and asked if we could get the roof inspected. We got an appointment for 3 p.m. When I got there, I told them I thought the roof had a leak at the front of the coach. And yes, it looked like there were some cracks in the seam.

“I asked when I could get it taken care of. To my surprise, the technician said they could get four technicians on it right now. Then I added that I also have the fabric for the dual pitch awning (which Carefree of Colorado provided) that needed to be replaced. In five minutes, Mike, the service technician, came back and said they would be able to get it done with three or four technicians working together in about two hours. WOW!!!! And then they added that I shouldn’t drive on the road for at least one hour. I was able to stay overnight in their service camping area. I was totally surprised. Mike the service technician ran the entire repair project. With the help of Abby, everything’s going 100% the way I hoped it would. It was spectacular, to say the least!!!”

Don’t purchase anything newer than 2008

Bill S. bought an older RV and is happy that he did. He emailed us: “We bought our first RV in 2016. However, we started searching for new and used RVs in 2014. We looked at everything from teardrops to 5th wheels. We settled on a 2000 model Tioga Class C. This RV is so stinking solid. I noticed back in 2014 that new RV quality was just sad. Flimsy walls and ceilings. Our first RV, we had a budget. There was nothing suitable new or used within our budget. $10,000. The Tioga was over budget but it was also the best we were able to find anywhere near our budget. $19,000 was asking. We got a much better deal than that but it was still over budget. We looked and looked and what we decided is that we would NOT purchase any RV manufactured after 2008. Strictly based on build quality!! I would still advise people to purchase pre-2008. Manufacturers are understaffed, under-trained and over-worked. 2008!!”

No fun at Fun Town

Glen W. wonders if there had been a party in their RV. He said, “It was no fun at Fun Town RV of Cleburne, TX. Dropped off our new camper for service. It was in the shop for 3 to 4 months. When we picked it up we found an unknown pink substance all around the inside of the camper. There was also a beer can and lighter under the sink. The dealership could not explain what the substance was or where the beer can and lighter came from, but promised that no one had a party in the camper while it was in for service.”

Editor’s note

Note from RVtravel.com: If hiring a mobile tech, a small or mega service center, make sure that they are experienced in the issue and have insurance in case something goes wrong. Also, check their warranty policy on the work they perform. Check reviews too and read between the lines—if the review sounds way too good to be true it might be. Compare with several reviews and not just the ones on their website.

Questions for you about RV service

We’ll continue to share stories of your RV service experiences. We want to know:

Have you had good luck with great service or not so much?

Did you get good service from knowledgeable technicians?

Are you waiting to get into a service center or have a mobile tech come out?

What has been the average time to get an appointment?

Has your RV been in a service center for a while?

Are you able to get any mobile techs to come out?

Are the service centers able to get parts?

When you do get the repairs done, is the price reasonable?

Please fill out the form below and tell us what your experiences have been like. It can be a horror story, an opinion about what’s going on, a positive experience, or anything else related to the topic. We want to know the great, the good, the bad, and the ugly!

Check back next week for more on RV service centers. See you then.

Last week’s Service Centers and Repairs Report: