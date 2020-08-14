The no-longer-dreaded dinghy tow car hookup

By Nanci Dixon

We love having a dinghy vehicle to drive once we park the motorhome. It only took a few car rentals and unhooking the RV to go grocery shopping to realize the value.

Hooking up the tow arms, wiring, checking the turn and brake signals on our tow car has been easy. I stand back of the car and signal my husband by flapping my left arm, bird-like, to indicate left turn signal and my right arm for right turn and two fists for brake lights.

I double-check that the transmission is in neutral, key in accessory, nothing electrical is on in car, the emergency brake is off, and the wheels move when I turn the steering wheel. That is what we need to do for our manual transmission model. So far so good.

Then comes the rub. My husband pulls out slowly until both the tow arms click in. But they don’t, at least not at the same time. One tow arm clicks in and the other moves in and out while the car pulls precariously to one side.

Now both my arms are flapping like a chicken and alternating with our stop fist signal. I point one way then the other hoping the stubborn arm will click in. Sometimes it works quickly and sometimes not. Cleaning, silicone, sliding the arm in and out did not seem to help either.

I have come to dread the dinghy hook up.

Until now… After nearly twelve years we have finally figured out a way to have both of the arms click in quickly every time. Finally, success!

First, it helps to have the motorhome heading straight with no curves ahead. As my husband pulls the RV forward and one tow arm clicks in, I now turn the steering wheel to have the tires go in the opposite direction of the clicked arm. If the left driver’s-side tow arm is not clicked in, I turn the wheel far to the left. If the right passenger-side arm is not clicked in, I turn the wheel far to the right. It works every time!

Geez, I wish I knew that sooner. Like eleven years sooner… Makes me wonder what other folks have learned while hooking up their tow vehicles. Do you have tips you can share with your fellow RVers? Please comment below.