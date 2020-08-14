Will moth balls repel mice from your RV? Here’s the verdict

Theories abound about ways to keep mice and other rodents out of your home or RV. Some RVers say dryer sheets like Bounce will repel the creatures, others say Irish Spring soap will do the trick. And there are a dozen other ideas of what will keep mice and other riders from taking up residence where you don’t want them.

One of the most touted methods that some RVers swear by is using moth balls.

In this video “Mpuse Buster” Shawn Woods sets up a controlled test inside a barn, using motion detecting cameras to spy on the rodents when they appear at night to dine on tasty sunflower seeds. In his first test, using four moth balls in a small box, the mice ate every single seed, so that didn’t work.

Shawn tests again, this time putting 40-50 moth balls in the box. What happened? Did all those moth balls send the rodents scurrying away? Watch the short video to find out.

