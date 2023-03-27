Setting up your vehicle to be flat towed

My store, California RV Specialists, is one of only a few qualified companies in the state that specialize in RV tow bar braking systems. Flat towing a vehicle behind your motorhome is a popular choice for transportation. Below is some of the info you need to know to outfit your vehicle to your RV.

Read your owner’s manual When considering a vehicle for towing behind your motorhome, always read the owner’s manual first—whether you already own the vehicle or plan to purchase it. It will provide valuable information on what is required before towing, which may influence your decision to use it as a dinghy. For example, some vehicles may require the removal of fuses, the disconnection of the negative battery cable and other steps, while others just require the transmission to be in neutral and the steering wheel unlocked.

Baseplates The baseplate is the equivalent of a hitch receiver on a tow vehicle. First and foremost, make sure that a baseplate is available for the vehicle you plan to tow, and research what is involved with the installation.

Some baseplates bolt on easily with few modifications required, while others require the removal of the vehicle’s front fascia and/or modifications (read: cutting/trimming) to the grille, bumper mask, etc. Roadmaster offers an extensive line of baseplates.

Direct-connect This style allows you to connect your tow bar directly to the baseplate, eliminating the need for a crossbar. This is our easiest system to connect and disconnect. If you are using a motorhome-mounted tow bar, this is the baseplate you should choose.

Tow bars There is a wide selection of tow bars available from companies like Roadmaster and others, and features and functionality can vary greatly. Aside from the all-important weight rating, consider how the tow bar is stowed (on the vehicle or on the motorhome), and whether or not the bar is a non-binding or traditional design. Like the Roadmaster Nighthawk. World’s first illuminated tow bar!

Braking system Permanent brake systems require a larger investment in time during the initial installation, especially those that leverage the air or hydraulic brakes in the motorhome to activate the brakes in the towed vehicle.

However, once installed, permanent systems require little more than plugging in the power cord and/or quick disconnect, and you’re ready to drive. Because a small control unit is all that is required, these systems are also hidden from view under the hood or in the passenger compartment. Invisibrake This is recommended if you like convenience above all else and plan on keeping your towed vehicle for the foreseeable future. Invisibrake is not a portable system, but the major components can be easily removed and installed in a new towed vehicle. Invisibrake is the only Roadmaster system that works with or without “active” brakes right out of the box.

Electrical wiring To tow your vehicle safely and legally, its running lights, turn signals and brake lights must mimic the motorhome’s. The most common ways to do this are with a wiring harness that plugs/splices into the dinghy’s taillights, or a “bulb-and-socket” system, so called because it bypasses the towed vehicle’s lighting with independent bulbs and sockets mounted inside the taillight assemblies. In either example, the wiring harness is routed to a receptacle mounted at the front of the vehicle, for connecting a cable to the motorhome.

All-in-one towed vehicle wiring kit These kits are the most popular towing combinations kits. They include everything in the kit above, plus a Flexo-Coil power cord, electrical socket and mounting bracket.

Battery disconnect Some vehicles require the negative battery cable to be removed whenever the vehicle is flat-towed. The Roadmaster Battery Disconnect kit employs a solenoid that allows the user to disconnect the battery by simply pushing a button.

Brake-Lite Relay A Brake-Lite Relay stops the brake lights from functioning until the vehicle is started. This prevents the towed vehicle’s brake signal from overriding the motorhome’s turn signal. Vehicle-specific brake light switch If the brake lights do not work with the towed vehicle’s ignition key turned to the “tow” position, you need a brake light switch kit to provide a signal to the supplemental braking system. Roadmaster manufactures both vehicle-specific and universal brake light switch kits. Charge line kits These simple charge line kits are easy to install and help maintain the vehicle’s battery charge while in tow, supplying up to 15 amps of current. They also extend battery life by providing a constant maintenance charge (without overcharging). Smart diodes Diodes are frequently used in wiring kits to prevent the backflow of current to the electrical system of the towed vehicle or motorhome; however, many newer vehicles now use a multiplex wiring system, whereby multiple electrical signals may be sent down a single wire (brake and taillights, for example). Additional protection option Now that your dinghy vehicle has been completely outfitted, the next thing you’ll want to consider is how to protect it during travel. Every vehicle is exposed to some hazards during normal use, but when towed behind a motorhome, the risk of damage is magnified. Think about what would happen to your dinghy if your motorhome ran over gravel, tar or wet paint, and you’ll get the picture.

The Guardian The Guardian is crafted from rotationally-molded, high-impact polyethylene to absorb the impact of rocks, gravel and road debris—instead of ricocheting it back at the motorhome. The Guardian can be attached and removed in seconds and fits all Roadmaster tow bars equipped with quick disconnects. Demo and set up

Lastly, demo and set up of the motorhome and tow vehicle. In some cases, the height between the motorhome and the tow vehicle can require a drop or rise shank. This helps to set the correct tow height between the two units.

We recommend that you take pictures and a video as a reminder during the demo. We look forward to helping you get your vehicle safely set up for towing. Safe travels and happy camping.