Disaster at the dump station. Warning: this is disgusting

Be warned: this is disgusting! This man attempts to dump his rental motorhome’s black water tank (sewer tank) in this one minute video. One big mistake was pulling the valve out quickly, instantly sending the contents flooding, and overwhelming the hose.

This scene is repeated every day across America, and now, with so many new, inexperienced RV newbies flocking to campgrounds and RV parks, it will happen even more often. In this case, the scene, bad as it is, at least happened at the dump station, at not at a campsite, where the contents would have spread into and around the site.

This is a reminder to not let your kids or grandkids play anywhere near the sewer disposal where you camp. Who knows what spilled there before?

If you are brand new RVer reading this, study up on the proper way to dump your holding tanks so this doesn’t happen to you. And remember, dump the black tank first, then flush out the hose with the gray water from the sinks and shower.

And, be careful!

RV Travel Poll: We asked our readers: “Has a sewer valve or hose ever broken or malfunctioned while you were dumping? You might be surprised at the responses of the more than 1,900 responses.