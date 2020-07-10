We DO NOT (repeat: DO NOT) want to drive on this road

What’s the scariest road you’ve ever driven down? There are many of them across the U.S., but the road in the photo below just might have them all beat…

You know that feeling when your heart drops into your stomach and your toes start to tingle and you just might pee your pants? That’s the exact feeling we get when we look at this photo, which we found on the CampingRoadTrip.com Facebook page.

This photo was taken by @ThisWildIdea, who runs a beautiful Instagram account with 1.3 million followers.

Would you drive this road or have you driven down one similar? Tell us in the comments.

##RVT956