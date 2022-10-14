The easiest shoes you’ll ever put on. Seriously.

Kizik shoes, based in Utah, is changing the way we wear our shoes. Really. They are.

Kizik® shoes, mostly athletic/sneaker-style, don’t have to be tied, velcroed, or anything of the sort to be put on. Nope. All you do is slide your foot in, and the back pops up on your heel. Read: You don’t have to bend over to put on these shoes. You simply step right into them.

I wouldn’t normally review a shoe. This is an RVing site, not a shoe site. But something about Kizik caught my eye. Our audience (maybe you) is older, and what gets harder the older you get? Bending over. Bending over and putting on shoes, specifically. When Kizik reached out to us a few months ago asking if they could send over a pair, I said absolutely.

Every night once my work here is done (is it ever done? Nope.) I walk at least three miles, but I aim for four. On weekends I hike, and if I don’t hike, I walk at least five or six miles. You get the point: I’m a walker.

I was sent the Kizik Lima style in black back in August. It’s October, and I haven’t taken them off since. (I apologize for the above photo—I should have taken it once they first arrived and were crispy, clean and new. Now they’re dusty and worn.)

Not only are they extremely comfortable (they’re squishy and have great support), but they take all of about three seconds to put on. Win. Win.

So, say I walk on average 4 miles a day, and I got them, say, August 11th, okay? That’s 244 miles I’ve walked in them. If that’s not a testimonial right there I don’t know what is. And I’m no shoe saleswoman! And I’m not just saying that. (If you went through my phone you’d see dozens and dozens of photos and videos of me on my walks in these shoes!)

Watch the short video below to get an idea of how they work. Seeing it will help you understand what I’ve been talking about.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of shoes that’s both comfortable and easy to put on—these are them. They’re perfect for on-the-go people, as well as older people, or people who maybe have a physical ailment where it’s hard to put on a regular pair of shoes. For all of you, look no further. I’m a convinced customer, and not just for myself. I already ordered a pair for my grandmother for Christmas.

Learn more and explore the Kizik website here.

