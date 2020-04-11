Editor’s Roadside Journal: Day 32 of Self-Isolation

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

APRIL 10, 2020. 3 p.m., Pacific time

We are still in Kingman, Arizona, probably staying through May. Mohave County only has 28 cases (Friday) of COVID-19. So it’s a safe place to be compared to home in Seattle. The days pass quickly, but increasingly I yearn for a return to normal.

Our RV park is very quiet. Hardly anyone ever wears a face mask. About the only time you see anyone outside their RVs is when they walk their dogs. On pleasant evenings they sit outside under their awnings. But the nights have been chilly lately so not much of that going on. If a crowd gathers it’s usually just a few people, and everyone keeps their distance.

Interstate 40 is a few hundreds yards away. There’s some traffic noise, but I hardly notice it. I take a few minutes now and then to watch the traffic pass. It’s mostly 18-wheeler trucks. I’d guess that for every car that passes there are five trucks. Amazon Prime trucks are the most common. An RV almost never goes by.

Our RV park is just off Route 66. It has a half dozen spaces for transient RVers. Most that arrive leave early the next morning — snowbirds on their way to their traditional homes to the north. Nobody is “camping.”

Gail and I are doing fine in our close quarters. We’re both easy-going and roll with the punches. I’m fortunate to be with someone who doesn’t get upset that I squeeze the toothpaste from the top of the tube, not the bottom, or that I sometimes leave my dirty dishes in the sink. She’s Felix and I’m Oscar, for sure. But we respect each other’s quirks. This is a good thing when you spend your days and nights sharing about 300 square feet of space.

RVtravel.com is hanging in there. Our staff appreciates that we have jobs when so many others do not. We’re putting in more hours than usual. Hey, we’re all stuck at home (or in our RVs), where we work normally, so it’s easy to put in some extra time. We know that things could fall apart without warning if the economy gets really bad. So we do our best to ensure that doesn’t happen.

My little dog Archie is great comfort. We adopted him a year ago from a shelter in California. He’s my buddy. I often write while sitting on the couch, my computer on my lap. Archie joins me, snuggling up next to me. I haven’t had a dog for more 12 years. I forgot what great pals they can be.

Gail and I hardly ever go out with the car. We order our groceries online from a Smith’s supermarket, which delivers them promptly, and Amazon brings other essentials. I have never especially enjoyed grocery shopping, so this works for me, and Gail, too. Our toilet paper supply is adequate, so no problem in that department.

We take walks around the adjacent residential neighborhoods. There is seldom anyone else around. Gail found an old wagon road that we can walk to from our park. Again, we seldom encounter another person, only a few rabbits, which provide high entertainment for Archie. Life seems normal at these times.

Gas is $1.81 a gallon here and headed down. But we hardly every drive, so it’s no big deal. Like most other places, restaurants and non-essential businesses are closed. The few times we’ve ventured out there was hardly any traffic. Nobody is “getting their kicks on Route 66” right now.

Gail owned a hairstyling salon for 18 years. So, lucky me, I have a hairstylist on board. Normally she cuts my hair every few weeks. But lately, I have said, “What the heck” and just let it grow. It’s longer than it’s ever been in my life. I look like, forgive my language, hell! I don’t even shave every day. Gail wants me to grow a beard. But I tell her I look terrible with a beard (based on experience), so not going there…. Besides, it would be white, which would make me look like Santa Claus. If times were different maybe I’d just go ahead and do it and get a job as Santa for Christmas. But, really, what parent will let their young child sit on some stranger’s lap next Christmas? Lots of Santas, I think, will be out of a job. But, then, maybe the coronavirus crisis will be behind us by then – I hope so.

Thanks to those of you who have contributed to and/or continue to support RVtravel.com as voluntary subscribers, or members. Your support helps ensure we can continue to concentrate on bringing you quality information without stressing over how to pay our bills.

See you here next week. Be safe!

P.S. Please tell us how your life is going these days. Click here to submit and include a photo if you have one. Keep it under 600 words if possible. Hope to hear from you. We’ll post some of these stories.