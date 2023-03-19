Consider an electric scooter for your RV travels

If you’ve been in any city recently, you’ve probably seen electric scooters all over. They’re all the rage these days, and cities have adopted them for public use. They make it easy to get around, not to mention they’re a whole lot of fun.

Let’s talk about those cute new electric scooters for camping. After all, who wants to walk all the way to the camp store when you can hop on a scooter and channel your inner sixth grader? Prices for EV scooters start at under $300 for a skinny, slow, stand-up electric scooter for ages 6-12, and go higher for larger scooters with more payload, longer range, faster speeds and so on.

Things to consider when buying an electric scooter

Tires: Tubeless or inflatable?

Battery: Built-in or removable?

How long does it take to recharge?

Performance? Do you want to just skip around the park or use it on errands or to climb steep hills?

According to HX Electric Scooter World, electric scooter batteries last two to three years and/or 800 to 1500 charging cycles depending on storage, riding habits, and battery capacity.

As an RV owner, you already know that batteries are heavy and costly. What replacements and at what cost are batteries available for this scooter?

How weatherproof is it? Does it come with a cover? Where will you store it in bad weather?

What kind of maintenance/lubes/adjustments will it require? Are the brakes calipers, disc, drum, V-brakes, band brakes, or regenerative electric brakes? Is there a rear brake?

Just where will the scooter fit into your RV, tow vehicle or toy hauler? What will it cost to set up with mounts and tie-downs.? How will it affect the RV’s weight and balance?

What about extras such as a helmet, lighting, or kickstand?

Can you charge it from your RV when boondocking or will it need shore power?

Other things to consider with electric scooters

Be aware of each campground’s rules regarding risks to pedestrians from skateboards and scooters. There may be an age requirement, and riding may be allowed only in certain areas.

Check with your RV and homeowner insurance policies to see about coverage for liabilities depending on the type of scooter.

What is its payload in people and gear? If you weigh more than 250 pounds, the smallest, lightest scooter isn’t for you.

A typical scooter with one seat and cargo basket will go about 12 miles per charge, weigh 90 to 120 pounds including battery, and can go up to 18 mph. The cost is about $600.

Would you ever consider taking an electric scooter along with you on your RV travels? You have to admit… they do look like fun…

