Billionaire businessman Elon Musk envisions in his future more than electric cars and trucks, and sending astronauts to Mars. He sees RV travel – for himself! Or so he has hinted.

On Twitter last week the CEO of Tesla expressed interest in the idea of traveling around or perhaps even living in a Tesla-made, all-electric Cybertruck fifth wheel RV.

The truck itself was unveiled in 2019, but now Musk is talking about its owners using it to tow and power their RVs or tiny houses. The Cybertruck, as it is now, boasts 500 miles of range and has a 14,000-pound towing capacity.

Volume production of Cybertruck expected in 2022

The enormous, pyramid-esque vehicle could see its first deliveries by the end of the year, according to Musk. “I think it’s going to be an incredible vehicle,” he said during a call in January with investors. “If we get lucky, we will be able to do a few deliveries by the end of this year. But I expect volume production to be in 2022.”

Recently, Musk posed questions to his fans and followers on Twitter about what they would like to see in the final Cybertruck release. One of the responses included a 240v outlet that could be used to charge either another electric vehicle or even a small-sized home. This led to questions about whether or not the futuristic truck could potentially power a house. Musk responded with a Tweet that showed a rendered image of the Cybertruck pulling a fifth wheel trailer.

Karl Gesslein, an off-grid veteran and battery enthusiast, estimated that a Tesla Cybertruck, which would likely have a battery pack that’s around 100 kWh or perhaps even larger, could potentially power a tiny home or RV for hundreds of days. Coupled with the truck’s solar tonneau cover, it could even recharge its batteries from exposure to the sun.

Don’t look for many of these truck-fifth wheel combinations boondocking in the deserts around Quartzsite anytime soon. But give it a few years. This could be interesting.

