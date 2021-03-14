Would you pay $80 for a $40 hookup campsite if it were the only available site for 50 miles?

There’s been some talk lately about RV parks charging more based on the supply and demand of available campsites in their area. Hotels do it. Gas stations do it. Airlines do it. So why not RV parks?

When demand was low, the park would charge its base price. But when campgrounds in the vicinity started to fill up on a Friday afternoon, the price of a campsite would increase. So perhaps the regular fee for a full-hookup site is $40 a night, but on a super busy summer weekend the park would charge $60, or $80, or even more, and campers who really wanted to stay would pay it.

How do you feel about it? Here’s an example: You’ve put in a long day at the wheel, it’s late in the afternoon, and you’re tired. It doesn’t help that it’s 90 degrees outside with high humidity. Your co-pilot is on the phone trying to find a place to stay an hour or two ahead of you. You really do need a site with a 50-amp hookup, to keep your all-electric residential fridge running, not to mention your two air conditioners.

Yes, you knew that you were asking for trouble when you didn’t make a reservation a month or even week ahead. But, then, you really didn’t want to be a slave to a fixed schedule.

AFTER MAKING A DOZEN CALLS, your co-pilot announces that the area ahead is booked up, but she did find one spot which normally costs $40 a night that she could get for $80 if she reserved and paid for it right there and then.

What would you do? Would you pay it? Or would you pull into a Walmart and sweat it out and hope the food in your fridge didn’t spoil? Or would you keep on driving and hope you’d find a place to stay before you were too tired to go on?

We know this is a loaded question and there are many variables, including your financial position. But, what do you think? We hope you will leave a comment.

The fact is, this type of reservation system, based on supply and demand, will very likely come into play one day soon as demand for campsites increases.