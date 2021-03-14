Good News: Things to smile about this week, Sunday, March 14th

By Nanci Dixon

In the midst of an abundance of bad news – rising COVID numbers, unemployment, evictions, homelessness and hunger – some good news stories still bubble to the surface.

“HAPPINESS DOESN’T RESULT FROM WHAT WE GET, BUT FROM WHAT WE GIVE.” —Ben Carson

High school senior Matt Montie took kindness to a new level when, after his Varsity basketball game, he noticed that a player on the opposing Junior Varsity team didn’t have basketball shoes. Matt took the shoes off his own feet and gave them to the player. He said he remembered not having money for basketball shoes and rolling his own ankles.

His parents didn’t know of his generosity until Matt’s mom saw a Facebook post and mentioned it to the coach, Terry Fetters. The coach didn’t know either and had a team meeting to showcase what Matt had done and said, “I was very proud of him for that.”

“WE RISE BY LIFTING OTHERS.” —Robert Ingersoll

Nandu Ku never knew how one photo could change someone’s life. Nandu happened to look down and saw a man plucking plastic bottles from the water of India’s Meenachil River.

N.S. Rajappan has been paralyzed from polio since age five. He drags himself down to the river daily to pick up bottles, keeping the waterways of Vembanad Lake clean and to earn a very meager living. 69-year-old Rajappan has been collecting plastic to sell for years. While he only makes about 17 cents, it is enough to buy a meal.

Nandu Ku snapped this photo and posted it to his Facebook page. It went viral, bringing attention to both the environment and to Rajappan. India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, even took notice and said, “I have seen news from Kerala which reminds us of our responsibilities. Imagine how highly he thinks! We must also take inspiration from him and contribute towards cleanliness as far as possible.”

Gifts began pouring in for N.S. Rajappan, including a much-needed motorized wheelchair. Rajappan and Nandu have become fast friends. It is true – one photo can change the world.

IF YOU’VE GIVEN UP HOPE ON FINDING LOVE, DON’T FORGET TO CHECK EVERY NOOK AND GRANNY!

This great-grandmother gets married again and she tells her great-granddaughter, “I know I am old but he makes me feel young again.”

GOOD NEWS! SPRING IS COMING! I’M SO EXCITED I WET MY PLANTS!

This little girl is taking her plants out for a walk and a dose of sunshine. Ever since her mother told her that her plant, named Serena, needed more light, she has been taking her out for walks.

“THE CREATIVE ADULT IS THE CHILD WHO SURVIVED.” —Ursula Le Guin

A man in British Columbia, Canada, has built this amazing birdhouse complete with a garage, jail, saloon and even a tiny RV. See more photos here.

GOOD NEWS FROM OUR READERS:

Crystal N. sent us these fun photos and they made us smile. These amusing sculptures were spotted on the roadside in northern California. Thank you, Crystal!

And, as promised, here are a few adorable animal videos to round out the week:

Hope you enjoyed this week’s Good News. Until next Sunday…have a great week.

