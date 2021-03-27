How far can you drive when low fuel light comes on? This chart may tell you

When was the last time that dreaded low fuel light came on in your car? Uh-oh. Nobody likes seeing that orange glow, especially if you’re out in the middle of the boonies – no gas station in sight. It can be pretty scary. And if you’ve run out of gas before and been stranded, we imagine seeing it again might be even scarier for you. (Although, we hope you learned your lesson the first time.)

Your Mechanic, a car maintenance and repair company, shared the chart below. We think it will ease some of your fears. In their blog post on the subject, Your Mechanic says running out of gas can damage your catalytic converter. As a result, it may need to be repaired or replaced. That will cost you a heck of a lot more than a full gas tank!

Your Mechanic also reports that even driving with a low amount of fuel in your tank can damage your fuel pump. Any debris or contamination in the gas (which settles at the bottom of the tank) will go through your fuel pump when the tank is nearly empty. Not good.

If you’re driving a Tesla, you don’t have to worry about any of this – you lucky dog, you. And if you own a motorhome, well, there isn’t a chart for you yet.

Moral of the story, folks? If your gas tank is under a quarter full and your low fuel light comes on, fill ‘er up before you run out of gas!

