EMS worker shares preventive uses for personal protective equipment

Okay, with that out there, it’s important to understand that surgical mask and cloth mask will not prevent you from contracting or transmitting the virus. It is not a sealed mask so air in and out from the sides, top and bottom happens. Reference the filtering properties above. It does offer a slight barrier against large droplets and fluids, but just because you wear a mask does not mean you’re safe. Keep in mind if you’re going the mask route, wear eye protection of some sort. If someone sneezes or coughs on you and that spit or snot gets in your eyes (think of that massive mist after someone sneezes)… well, your chances of contracting just shot through the roof if that person is positive.

Gloves. This is a fun one. Don’t wear these. Unless someone is handling contaminated materials or treating a patient, it really is pointless and you’re just spreading things around. The best practice here is to wash your hands, use hand sanitizers, and wipe down surfaces when out in public (gas handles, shopping carts, baskets, and things of that nature). Ask any provider right now what they do when they see someone driving wearing gloves or in the grocery store. We facepalm when we see the drivers and avoid the ones in the grocery store. However, I will say that fueling stations would be the one big place that I think gloves would be most acceptable. Wipe handle, fuel, dispose gloves.”