Escapees RV Club raising member dues

The Escapees RV Club is raising its dues from $39.95 a year to $49.95 a year beginning November 1.

“Since 1978 we have worked hard to be a total support network for RVers,” the club explained Wednesday to the media and members. “Escapees RV Club membership dues have remained at a very low $39.95 for many years. For us to continue to offer the quality of service that Escapees RV club is known for we need to make a small increase in the dues — our first since 2015 — from $39.95 to $49.95.

“This increase will help us ensure that we can continue to provide members with the service, benefits, advocacy, and community that they have come to expect from Escapees RV Club. In appreciation for the support RVers have shown to Escapees RV Club over the club’s 42 year history, current members as well as new members are welcome to lock in the current rate by renewing or signing up for 1-3 years at the current rate of $39.95 before the new rate takes effect November 1.

“We at Escapees RV Club appreciate your continued support through this time of growth and change. If you have any further questions or concerns regarding this price increase, please do not hesitate to reach out. Our team is more than happy to discuss this situation with you.”