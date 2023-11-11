The top 10 most famous streets in the United States

Have you driven your RV down any of the most famous streets in the U.S.? Can you guess the top ten most famous roadways? Or can you tell what makes each street so well-known? Take a moment to think of all the possibilities. Then look at the list and see how many famous streets you named.

Note: The list was compiled based on the number of Instagram posts tagged at each location.

The 10 most famous streets in the U.S.

Number 10: Melrose Avenue

Located in the heart of West Hollywood, California, this well-known artsy and fashion-forward area is known for its unique wall murals, interesting restaurants, and distinctive shopping—a place to see and be seen. Just a few weeks ago, this famous street was filled with television and film industry protesters.

Number 9: Lombard Street

Known as one of America’s most crooked streets, Lombard Street is located in San Francisco, California. Beautiful mansions and colorful gardens surround the street, which is often busy with tourists. It’s not a place to drive your RV, with eight very tight switchback turns and steep grade, but it’s a wonderful sight to see when you’re in the area.

Number 8: Michigan Avenue

Shoppers flock to North Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, also known as the Magnificent Mile. This famous north-south street also passes through several of the city’s historical districts along with parks, hotels, and restaurants.

Number 7: Hollywood Boulevard

Located in Los Angeles, California, this iconic roadway includes the Hollywood Walk of Fame with stars of famous actors encased in the sidewalk. Entertainment and shopping experiences line this east-west boulevard and draws many tourists from around the world.

Number 6: Fifth Avenue

From Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village to Harlem’s W. 143rd Street, this New York City roadway is considered to be one of the most expensive streets for shopping in the world. Fifth Avenue is also the traditional parade route for celebrations in the city. Parts of the famous avenue are known as Millionaire’s Row because of the mansions located along this roadway, while other sections of the avenue are known as Museum Mile because of the many museums there.

Number 5: The Strip

Originally just a two-lane road, this famous street goes through the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada. Along the 4.2-mile route, you’ll find many famous hotels and casinos with world-class restaurants and entertainment venues.

Number 4: Rodeo Drive

Famous worldwide for its luxurious boutiques, high-end fashion brands, and glamorous atmosphere, Rodeo Drive is located in Beverly Hills, California. Palm trees line this famous street that is also home to exceptional art and cultural experiences.

Number 3: Bourbon Street

This iconic and vibrant thoroughfare is located in the heart of the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana. Known for its lively atmosphere, it’s a hub of entertainment and cultural diversity. A popular tourist destination, especially during Mardi Gras, Bourbon Street offers live music venues, bars, and restaurants.

Number 2: NW 2nd Avenue

NW 2nd Avenue. This bustling thoroughfare cuts through the heart of Miami, Florida. You’ll find a vibrant atmosphere and rich cultural diversity along NW 2nd, with numerous art galleries, street murals, restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues.

Number 1: Ocean Drive

Also known as Ocean Boulevard, this famous street is located in Miami Beach, Florida. Art Deco architecture, trendy restaurants, and boutique hotels line Ocean Drive and make it a popular destination for both locals and tourists alike.

How many of the top ten streets did you get? Let us know in the comments, and then name streets that you think should be on the top ten list.

