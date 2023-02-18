Finally! California state parks proposing to penalize no-shows, release sites to public

One of the biggest issues that RVers report in our Campground Crowding column is the number of empty campsites caused by no-shows. Now, finally, something is being done about it at California state parks.

Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, a California state lawmaker, is proposing a bill that would hit the no-show right in their wallet and make it difficult to book again at any of California’s 280 state parks.

Assembly Bill 618 would change the current policy and overhaul the reservation system. Here’s what the bill entails:

Cancellation

10 days: Refund if cancellation is made at least 10 days ahead of reservation minus the reservation fee

7 days: Credit is issued if cancellation is made 7 days ahead of reservation. Credit must be used within 5 years.

3 days: No refund is made if canceled 3 days or less ahead of reservation.

With all these cancellations, the campsite or lodging site returns to circulation for anyone to book.

No-show

If no-show within 24 hours without notice, the entire reservation will be forfeited without a refund.

If no-show within 24 hours, the site will be made available for walk-up reservations.

Repeat offenders

If someone no-shows three times or more in a calendar year, future reservations are banned or limited.

Long-term limits

30-day limit for calendar year, per park

7 consecutive day limit during peak season

Notifications

Emails will be sent with reminders of the reservation dates and cancellation policies. They will be sent at 10 and 4 days before the reservation date to allow for cancellations with possible refunds or credit. The email will include a warning about losing reservations for no-shows.

6.5 million campers in California state parks yearly

6.5 million people camp in California state parks each year and demand is growing. Like so many other places, state park reservations are snapped up minutes after the 8 a.m. release.

It is hard to get a reservation, and finding numerous no-shows and empty sites when arriving is disheartening. This bill will penalize the no-shows and late cancellations, and it would open up those empty sites.

The bill was introduced on February 9 of this year by California State Assembly Member Bauer-Kahan. To read the bill click here.

If you would like to add your voice and support for this bill, you can contact Rebecca Bauer-Kahan’s office.

