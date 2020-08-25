Wildfires force closure of some California State Parks

California State Parks is closing campgrounds in all Santa Cruz and San Mateo County state parks and beaches due to the ongoing CZU August Lightning Complex Fires and out of public safety concerns. The closures will be in effect Monday, Aug. 24-31, 2020. The public is advised not to travel to these counties.

Reservation holders are being notified and full refunds will be given. Reservation holders can contact ReserveCalifornia at 800-444-7275. Hours of operation: 7 days a week, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PDT.

The following state beaches are impacted by the camping closure from Aug. 24-31:

San Mateo County

Half Moon Bay State Beach (SB)

Santa Cruz County

Manresa SB

New Brighton SB

Seacliff SB

Sunset SB

The following state parks and beaches remain fully closed until further notice.

San Mateo County

Año Nuevo State Park (SP)

Bean Hollow SB

Butano SP

Pescadero SB

Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park (SHP)

Pomponio SB

Portola Redwoods SP

San Gregorio SB

Santa Cruz County

Big Basin Redwoods SP (including Rancho Del Oso)

Castle Rock SP

Henry Cowell Redwoods SP (including Fall Creek)

Natural Bridges SB

Wilder Ranch SP (including Coast Dairies)

Due to the active nature of the wildfires, the public is advised to always check ahead, as conditions may evolve rapidly. State Parks peace officers are patrolling the evacuated parks and assisting CAL FIRE and local law enforcement agencies in communities impacted by the wildfires.

For the latest information on state park units affected, please visit www.parks.ca.gov/Incidents. For the latest information on the wildfires, please visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/.