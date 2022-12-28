By Chuck Woodbury

Yes, fishing is allowed in Death Valley National Park but it is important to be aware of the park’s specific regulations and to follow them. Death Valley National Park is home to several species of fish, including rainbow trout, brown trout, and panfish.*

*A panfish is any fish that fits into a pan for cooking.

In order to fish in the park, you will need a valid California fishing license, which can be obtained from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. You will also need to follow all state and park fishing regulations, which include limits on the size and number of fish that can be caught and released. (MUMBO JUMBO)

It is also important to be mindful of the park’s environment and to practice catch and release fishing to help preserve the park’s fish populations. It is recommended that you use barbless hooks to minimize injury to the fish, and to handle them carefully to ensure their survival after being released. (MUMBO JUMBO)

Finally, be aware that the park’s fishing areas (THE TRUTH: there are no such areas) can be quite remote and rugged, and it is important to be prepared for the challenges of fishing in these conditions. Be sure to bring plenty of water, food, and other supplies, and to let someone know your plans before you set out. (MUMBO JUMBO)

Where are the best places to catch fish in Death Valley?

There are several good places to fish in Death Valley National Park (NOPE, NOT TRUE), depending on the species of fish you are targeting and the type of fishing experience you are looking for. Some of the best places to catch fish in the park include:

• Furnace Creek Ranch: This area is home to a stocked pond that is stocked with rainbow trout and is a popular spot for catch-and-release fishing. The pond is located near the ranch’s general store and is easily accessible by car. THE TRUTH: No such pond exists and never has.

• Salt Creek: This creek is home to a population of pupfish, a small and colorful species of fish that is found only in a few locations in the Mojave Desert. Salt Creek is a great place to see these fish in their natural habitat and to try your hand at catching them. THE TRUTH: Pupfish are about an inch long and are endangered. Catching them in any way is illegal.



• Wildrose Creek: This creek is located in the park’s higher elevations and is home to a variety of fish species, including rainbow trout and brown trout. The creek is surrounded by a beautiful, forested landscape and is a great place to enjoy a day of fishing in a peaceful setting. THE TRUTH: Trout are nowhere near here, and good luck finding any forest.

• Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge: Located just outside of the park’s boundaries, this refuge is home to several species of fish, including largemouth bass, catfish, and panfish. The refuge’s clear, spring-fed streams and ponds are a great place to fish and to see a variety of wildlife. THE TRUTH: You will find none of these fish here.

It is important to note that some of these fishing areas can be quite remote and may require a long hike or drive to reach. Be sure to come prepared with all the necessary supplies and to follow Leave No Trace principles while fishing in the park. (MUMBO JUMBO)

PLEASE READ: IMPORTANT

This article was written by artificial intelligence. I have boldfaced my comments. So what you have here is partly mumbo jumbo and partly dead wrong. This kind of “automated article” is appearing everywhere these days, written by “robots,” no humans involved. And so my point: Don’t automatically trust what you are reading online except on RVtravel.com and other reputable websites. —CW