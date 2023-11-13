Easily fix RV irritations with things on hand

If you’ve been a regular reader of RVtravel.com for a while, you may have read some of my “Unusual Uses for Ordinary Items” articles. In these stories, I’ve written about ways to use common everyday items in uncommon ways in and around your RV. Many readers have responded to these articles with very clever ideas of their own. Their suggestions prove that RVers are a creative bunch! They’ve shown that you can often fix RV irritations with things on hand.

Water bottle level

Want a quick and easy way to judge how level your assigned campsite is? Grab that water bottle you’ve been sipping on and place it on the ground. The air bubble inside the bottle will act just like a level to quickly show you the high and low spots. (Did you know that carpenters’ levels used to be nicknamed “whiskey sticks”? Read about it here.)

Prevent frosty mirrors

Picture this: You’re up early and ready to bring in the RV slides so you can get on the road. As soon as you go outside, you know your departure time is going to be delayed. That’s because frost has covered your outside mirrors and windshield, too. To prevent this situation from happening next time, cut a raw onion in half. Rub the cut onion over the windows, mirrors, and windshield before going to bed for the night. The onion will help prevent frost accumulation.

Smelly plastic containers

Got a plastic container that still smells like last summer’s cucumber, vinegar, and onion salad? Grab your toothpaste. That’s right, rub non-gel toothpaste over the interior of the container and then thoroughly rinse with clear water. Repeat for stubborn odors. Non-gel toothpaste will also help freshen your hands after handling smelly foods. Dampen your hands, apply a bit of non-gel toothpaste, and rub. Rinse and done!

Rattling ceiling fan light

I am so glad that we have a ceiling fan in our RV. However, I didn’t appreciate how the globes on the light fixture rattled when the fan was on. Turns out, a rubber band is a simple fix. We placed the rubber band around the base of the globe (as shown) and no more irritating rattle.

Your turn

Let’s help each other out. If you’ve been able to fix an RV irritation in a nonconventional way with things on hand, tell us about it in the comments below.

