Runaway Campers RangeRunner is an affordable mini-camper

In the video below, Ben and Tiffany from the Runaway and Seemor3 YouTube channel are going to take us on a tour of their Runaway Campers RangeRunner mini-camper.
Billed as “America’s most affordable mini-campers,” Runaway Campers offers its customers lots of customization options. Naturally, pricing will depend on the options you select.
With a 6×8 cabin, Runaway Campers RangeRunner offers enough space to create several different sleeping arrangements. The interior is wide enough to accept a queen-size, a combination of full/twin or twin/twin mattress(es), or even your own bedding/seating ideas.
Tiffany and Ben originally started with a king-size bed configuration, then switched to a queen-sized one, but found their current L-shaped beds are far more functional (albeit less romantic—my editorial comment, not theirs).
The 2021 model in the video features a one-piece roof, something that Runaway Campers upgraded to around that time.
Ben’s front storage box modification adds room for lots more gear, so be sure to check it out. A small window air conditioner keeps things cool.
They also have an easy-to-assemble awning that can turn into a screened room for extra living space. Brilliant!
Inside is equally innovative and surprisingly roomy. Tiffany explains how all the camper’s interior components connect together. That way nothing moves while traveling.
A wall of storage baskets holds all the couple’s camping needs neatly in place. More storage is hidden under the L-shaped bed configuration. There’s even space for a portable toilet.
For anyone thinking of ordering a Runaway Camper, Ben and Tiffany offer some good tips on how to build it in order to take advantage of off-the-shelf storage solutions and bins.
To be sure, this is a step above tent camping. There’s no shower and no kitchen to speak of. But it sure beats a tent!
More features of Runaway Campers RangeRunner
- Fully welded steel frame construction
- Rated Dexter RV axle w/E-Z lube hubs
- Dual folding stabilizer jacks
- Front jack with removable wheel
- 15″ white spoke wheels and tires
- 30″x20″ tinted safety glass windows w/screens
- Two – 22″x42″ RV locking entry doors w/keys
- Two – 110v power strips w/standard connection
- 10″ deep storage shelf
- White fiberglass exterior and aluminum trim
- 2″ ball coupler
- Standard 4-prong trailer light connection
- Rear accessory hitch
- 5,000 BTU A/C
- LED tail lights
- Diamond plate fenders
- Weight: 757 lb. (varies slightly according to options)
- Interior: 70.5″W x 94.5″L x 42-46″H
- Overall Dimensions: 94″W x 11’4″L x 65″H
Learn more about Runaway Campers RangeRunner here.
