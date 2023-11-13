Runaway Campers RangeRunner is an affordable mini-camper

In the video below, Ben and Tiffany from the Runaway and Seemor3 YouTube channel are going to take us on a tour of their Runaway Campers RangeRunner mini-camper.

Billed as “America’s most affordable mini-campers,” Runaway Campers offers its customers lots of customization options. Naturally, pricing will depend on the options you select.

With a 6×8 cabin, Runaway Campers RangeRunner offers enough space to create several different sleeping arrangements. The interior is wide enough to accept a queen-size, a combination of full/twin or twin/twin mattress(es), or even your own bedding/seating ideas.

Tiffany and Ben originally started with a king-size bed configuration, then switched to a queen-sized one, but found their current L-shaped beds are far more functional (albeit less romantic—my editorial comment, not theirs).

The 2021 model in the video features a one-piece roof, something that Runaway Campers upgraded to around that time.

Ben’s front storage box modification adds room for lots more gear, so be sure to check it out. A small window air conditioner keeps things cool.

They also have an easy-to-assemble awning that can turn into a screened room for extra living space. Brilliant!

Inside is equally innovative and surprisingly roomy. Tiffany explains how all the camper’s interior components connect together. That way nothing moves while traveling.

A wall of storage baskets holds all the couple’s camping needs neatly in place. More storage is hidden under the L-shaped bed configuration. There’s even space for a portable toilet.

For anyone thinking of ordering a Runaway Camper, Ben and Tiffany offer some good tips on how to build it in order to take advantage of off-the-shelf storage solutions and bins.

To be sure, this is a step above tent camping. There’s no shower and no kitchen to speak of. But it sure beats a tent!

More features of Runaway Campers RangeRunner

Fully welded steel frame construction

Rated Dexter RV axle w/E-Z lube hubs

Dual folding stabilizer jacks

Front jack with removable wheel

15″ white spoke wheels and tires

30″x20″ tinted safety glass windows w/screens

Two – 22″x42″ RV locking entry doors w/keys

Two – 110v power strips w/standard connection

10″ deep storage shelf

White fiberglass exterior and aluminum trim

2″ ball coupler

Standard 4-prong trailer light connection

Rear accessory hitch

5,000 BTU A/C

LED tail lights

Diamond plate fenders

Weight: 757 lb. (varies slightly according to options)

Interior: 70.5″W x 94.5″L x 42-46″H

Overall Dimensions: 94″W x 11’4″L x 65″H

Learn more about Runaway Campers RangeRunner here.

##RVDT2252