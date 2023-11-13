Do I need to winterize RV’s washer/dryer combo if I haven’t used it?

Dear Dave,

I have a Splendide washer/dryer combo. What is the best way to winterize it? Or do I even need to winterize it if I haven’t used it? —AC, 2005 Fleetwood Providence 39L Diesel Motorhome

Dear AC,

I would suggest winterizing your Splendide washer/dryer combo even though you have not used it, as I would not trust the fact there is no water hiding in a nook or cranny. Unless maybe if it has not been used in several seasons and gone through cold weather a few times without using it. Still, better safe than sorry, since it is easy to do. Plus, it will provide peace of mind just by leaving it in the system if you don’t plan to use it in warmer weather.

Washer/dryer combo should be winterized with RV antifreeze

According to everything I can find in the Splendide owner’s manual and online information, the unit needs to be winterized using RV antifreeze. Most components can either have the water blown out with compressed air, or by shutting the water supply off and cycle or running the appliance until there is no more water. However, I have found a few appliances such as some on-demand water heaters that just can’t get all the water out of the system with either method.

According to the owner’s manual, you need to perform the following steps:

1. With washer-dryer power OFF, pour 1/2 quart of RV-type antifreeze into washer drum.

2. Close door. Advance Cycle Selector to ‘B’.

3. Press ON/OFF button, then press START. Let the washer-dryer run for 1 to 2 minutes.

4. Press ON/OFF button to turn power OFF.

5. Unplug washer-dryer from electrical outlet (or disconnect power).

6. Turn water supply faucets OFF. Disconnect inlet hoses from faucets.

7. Drain remaining water from the hoses.

Finished.

A lot of RV owners don’t like the RV antifreeze as it is a little “slick” feeling. So it is important to flush the system well if you do plan to use it later.

1. Reconnect water inlet hoses to corresponding HOT/COLD faucets. Turn faucets ON. NOTE: Check water inlet hoses and pump periodically (see Users Guide).

2. Plug washer-dryer into appropriate electrical outlet (see Users Guide) — OR reconnect power supply.

3. With washer-dryer power OFF, pour 1/2 TBSP. of powder detergent (or liquid equiv.) into compartment ‘2’ inside Dispenser Drawer.

4. Advance Cycle Selector to position ‘4’.

5. Press ON/OFF button, then press START.

6. Allow machine to run through the complete cycle to clean out any remaining antifreeze.

Finished.

