Fledgling Rivian EV truck faces layoffs, new bosses

The much-anticipated debut of the Rivian, the high-performance, all-electric pick-up truck, is facing another issue. The company has laid off about 40 employees while also hiring several new executives.

The Rivian, predicted to become a rival of the pending Tesla pickup truck, received global attention when prototypes were unveiled at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

With its massive investment in the start-up, Amazon ordered 100,000 custom-designed EVs from the fledgling manufacturer.

Rivian said the personnel cuts represent two percent of its workforce and were needed to streamline operations. The layoffs affect multiple departments, including engineering and recruiting.

The Rivian was scheduled for debut later this year. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Michigan-based company to delay its plans. The Rivian’s unveiling now won’t until 2021.

Industry analysts predict the R1T and R1S trucks, marketed with ranges of 400 miles per charge, the most in the industry, can challenge Tesla.

The trucks are scheduled to be priced at $68,000 and $72,500.

Rivian trucks will utilize a “skateboard” platform. It integrates the battery pack, drive components and suspension system.

Company spokeswoman Amy Mast said Rivian doesn’t have a specific date for a new launch, but it will not be until 2021.

Rivian had planned to begin production of its truck later this year at the former Mitsubishi assembly plant in Normal, Illinois.

Despite production delays, the company reported its employees will continue to work from home and will be paid during the stay-at-home orders at its facilities in Michigan, Illinois, and California.

Rivian notified customers by email it will detail a new production schedule when a clearer timetable for retooling the Illinois plant has been established.

