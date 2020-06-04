RV Daily Tips. Thursday, June 4, 2020

Issue 1355

Today’s thought

“It is said that your life flashes before your eyes just before you die. That is true, it’s called Life.” ― Terry Pratchett

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cheese Day!

Tip of the Day

When should you service your transmission?

If you are undecided about whether or not you should service your transmission, or when to service it, consider this: Transmission failure is most often due to fluid failure. Mechanical parts failure is in the minority when blame is laid. The breakdown and failure of transmission fluid is precipitated by two elements: contaminants and heat — with heat winning the race for worst/biggest contributor. Learn more.

Sparkling-clean RV window screens without water

Here’s a quick tip from Jim Twamley about cleaning dusty RV window screens without using water. Read more.

Reader poll

Do you like to dance?

Quick Tip

Don’t allow antenna “wings” to contact RV roof



Add this to your inspection list: Are your roof-top antenna “wings” coming in contact with the roof when in travel position? If so, they may rub against the roof with road vibration and can actually chew a hole in your rubber roof. If it looks as if they are, GENTLY bend and flex them upward enough that they lose contact with the roof.

Random RV Thought

Do not assume that a public campground where you are headed has a dump station based on what you read in a directory or other literature. Sometimes you will find it has been closed for repairs or even for good. If you show up with full holding tanks, expecting to dump on arrival, you have a problem. It’s always a good idea to seek out a location to dump before you arrive … just in case.

Website of the day

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 79 percent carry an air compressor in their RV

• 36 percent say their RV is their only home

• 40 percent prefer to sleep with a nightlight, or some other light source

Trivia

While Rhode Island might be the smallest state in terms of size, Wyoming is the least populated state. Funny that all the people in Wyoming could fit into Rhode Island, no problem, isn’t it?

*How many glasses of milk does a dairy cow produce in a lifetime?

A.) 100,000

B.) 200,000

C.) 600,000

Tape it to the limit…

Readers’ Pet of the Day

Here is my little 10 lb. RV travel companion, Chico. He is almost a year-and-a-half old and does what mom does, even if it means wearing a mask into the stores. I am a nurse and saw too many families entering the stores with their children, none wearing any PPE. I figured if they saw my little guy wearing a mask then the kids and hopefully their parents could relate to the importance of wearing a mask. Chico waits patiently for me to put his mask on in the car before we enter any public area. It has become second nature to him. — Cheryl D.

Leave here with a laugh

With the rise of self-driving vehicles, it’s only a matter of time before we get a country song where a guy’s truck leaves him too.

