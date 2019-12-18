Entegra Coach RVs recalled: Bad weld could cause LP tank to ignite

If the LP tank dislodges while the motorhome is in transit, it can increase the risk of a crash with the ignition of the propane.



Entegra has notified owners, and dealers will install a support bracket on each side of the propane tank, free of charge. The recall began December 9, 2019. Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Entegra’s number for this recall is 9903502.