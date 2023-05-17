Florida residents given priority in state park reservations

Florida residents will now have priority when reserving time in state parks following the signing of HB 109 by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The legislation was introduced in response to complaints that third parties were taking up reservations that were made available by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The bill received unanimous support in both chambers of the Legislature.

Under the new law, the DEP’s Division of Recreation and Parks will open reservations exclusively for Florida residents 11 months in advance, while non-residents will be allowed to reserve only ten months ahead. This applies to cabins, campsites, and various recreational sites.

To book a campsite more than ten months in advance, individuals must provide a valid Florida driver’s license or identification number. The bill’s passage has been welcomed by the Florida Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds and the Florida Recreational Vehicle Trade Association.

The bill goes into effect January 1, 2024.

With approximately 32 million people visiting Florida’s state parks in the 2021-22 fiscal year, the outdoor recreation industry is a significant contributor to the state’s economy. By prioritizing local Florida residents in state park reservations, the new legislation aims to encourage Florida residents to enjoy the state’s natural resources and supports the industry’s growth.

